Michael Phelps Shares Adorable Father-Son Photo In Celebration Of Son Boomer’s 2nd Birthday

When it comes to celebrity dads, retired, Olympic swimmer, Michael Phelps, takes the gold. But let’s be honest, we’re really not surprised.

The father of two took to Instagram Saturday to give a a birthday shout-out to his first-born son, Boomer Robert Phelps, who turned two. The gushing father shared a photo of himself and Boomer wearing matching white robes along with a beautiful, heartfelt message: “Happy bday @boomerrphelps!! I love you so much little man… may this be your best 2nd bday your heart dreamt of!”

It should come as no surprise that when your father is a 23-time Olympic gold medalist, you don’t just get a birthday…you get an entire birthday weekend. Phelps also posted a photo of his wife, former Miss California USA Nicole, sitting by the family’s pool holding Boomer and his 2-month-old brother, Beckett Richard Phelps, in her arms with the caption, “And @boomerrphelps bday weekend continues! #matchingpjs.” The brothers were both adorned in matching blue-striped onesies.

Nicole posted her own birthday-shout for Boomer, along with a video of the little boy pretending to listen to his music: “”Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil man. May you rock your 2’s as hard as you have rocked life since the day you were born.”

Let’s hope little Boomer does “rock his 2’s” because they don’t call it “the terrible twos” for nothing. “Boomer is just starting to say a few words now. It is starting to get real cool, but also it is difficult at times…He is pressing Daddy’s buttons really well,” Phelps admitted to People. The retired athlete praised his wife for all that she does for the boys.

It should also come as no surprise that Boomer has his very on Instagram and he even took the time to post a photo commemorating his birthday while writing: “So I guess today is my birthday?!! It’s been so much fun playing in the pool and hanging out with my fam today!” At two-years-old, he’s already got over 700,000 followers!

With Phelps being a swimming legend, some people might wonder if he hopes his boys will follow in his footsteps. The athlete has vowed that there is absolutely no pressure for his sons to take up swimming and he won’t “force them to do something they don’t want to do”, however, it appears that Boomer has taken up the sport already along with another sport, “Booms is to the point right now where he wants to play golf, he wants to get in the pool…” Phelps admitted that he wouldn’t mind if his son were to become a professional golfer someday, teasing, “I’d rather see him play the Sunday of the Masters.”

Whatever the sport, Boomer and Beckett definitely have bright futures ahead of them with the loving support of their father.