‘Fear The Walking Dead, Season 4, Episode 4: Madison’s Fate Still Isn’t Revealed

Four episodes into Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and viewers still don’t know the fate of Madison Clark. Sure, she is appearing in Season 4 episodes, but they are flashback scenes and fans are concerned the first half of this season might lead up to the revelation that Madison is already dead.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 4, titled “Buried,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, fans were already concerned that it might reveal that Nick’s mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), was dead. However, it turned out that was not the case and viewers were left reeling when Nick (Frank Dillane) died after being shot by Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), who is a member of the Vulture group.

Now, in Episode 4, Madison still hasn’t made an appearance in the present day timeline of Fear the Walking Dead. Speculation among fans is reaching a fever pitch now with many assuming Madison died alongside Naomi (Jenna Elfman) back at the Dell Diamond.

Naomi, who it turned out was actually the Laura that John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) was searching for, had planned to leave the main group. She rationalized to Alicia (Alicia Debnam-Carey) that after being a nurse in the ICU, she knew when someone’s time was up. She figured the time was now up for the people of Diamond and she was ready to move on once more.

However, Alicia convinced her to stay and set up an infirmary before things went wrong between the Diamond group and the Vultures. Of course, later in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, it was revealed the Diamond did fall and that Naomi had been killed in the process.

If this is the case, it seems likely that Madison fell as well, since she is not currently with Alicia’s group in the present day. However, Uproxx refuses to believe this, instead insisting that Madison — and Naomi — are alive, but injured, and the group just made the assumption they had perished.

However, viewers will just have to tune in to further episodes to find out the fate of Madison Clark in Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.