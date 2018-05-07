‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 4 Recap: Laura’s True Identity Is Revealed

Althea is told the sad story of how Nick died.

Ever since John Dorie (like the fish but with an “ie” not a “y”) appeared in the Season 4 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, viewers have been waiting to find out more about the woman he was searching for. Her name was Laura and it seems they spent some intimate time together before they parted ways. Ever since this split, John has been searching for her.

Now, in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, fans finally have an answer.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 4, titled “Buried,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Viewers always knew there was going to be more to John Dorie and Laura’s story. However, the heartbreaking news is that John Dorie had been searching for a woman who had already perished.

Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 explained more of how Alicia’s group came to be on the open road. Althea managed to get more of the story out of them as they are on the road and looking for a place to bury Nick. Alicia, Strand, and Luciana are, obviously, traumatized by Nick’s death in Episode 3, but Althea still manages to get their story.

It seems, after the Vultures settled in to wait for Madison’s group to fall apart, those inside the Diamond were scavenging wherever they could now that the crops had failed and they all needed food to survive.

It is admitted by all that they had considered leaving the group during this time. Strand had a car with provisions. Nick and Luciana had a map, and Alicia, well, she and Naomi had a little conversation while they explored the worst water park ever, which ended in Naomi warning Alicia she needed to convince her mother to move on from the Diamond.

In the end, though, they stayed. And, they all blamed this day as the reason why Nick died.

However, at the end of the episode, when Nick had been buried and the group were loading up the S.W.A.T vehicle with a cache of weapons, John Dorie noticed one of the bags belonging to Laura.

Here, the audience realized that bag actually belonged to Naomi. This means that Naomi was really Laura all along. In fact, even John admitted he never knew her real name.

It was at this point in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 that John was told that Naomi died after deciding to stay at the Diamond and help out where she could.

Devastated by the news, John decided against helping Alicia’s group fight the Vultures in retaliation and stayed with Morgan instead.

