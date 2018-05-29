Andrew Emery’s Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands As Brother Dylan Battles Krabbe Disease

Nine-year-old Andrew successfully raised nearly $6,000 to help with his brother's medical bills.

Andrew Emery, a 9-year-old boy from Greenwood, South Carolina, is making headlines after running an incredibly successful lemonade stand. Although selling lemonade is entrepreneurial in spirit, his mission was not to make money for himself but to help his parents pay for his younger brother’s medical bills. Andrew’s brother, Dylan, was born earlier this year and was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, which is a neurological condition, reported People. The outpouring of support from the community and beyond is deeply appreciated by the family, as they weren’t expecting such a big turnout.

The lemonade stand was set up along a local highway when Andrew’s parents, Matt and Melissa, were away visiting Dylan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at a hospital. Andrew’s relatives came out in full force to help, including his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends. In addition to the lemonade, Andrew also sold 700 T-shirts that said “#teamdylan.” The earnings from the lemonade stand reached about $5,860 in two hours, and Andrew’s mother, Melissa, shared her thanks online.

“Folks we are ecstatic with the amount of support this morning! … Andrew and friends did a awesome job and exceeded their goal by their wildest dreams! Thanks for all of the support. This is what a community should be all about. Coming together for a common cause!”

When Andrew was asked about the money that he raised, he simply replied that “I’m gonna spend it on doctor’s bills and stuff, and buy him a teddy bear too … I just want to help Dylan. He’s my baby brother.”

Index-Journal detailed that the father, Matt, is a Greenwood County deputy, so the law enforcement community came together to support the Emerys. Also, Andrew’s elementary school is proud of his achievements and are praying for his younger brother Dylan.

The family’s fundraising efforts didn’t end with just the lemonade stand. A benefit concert on Friday raised $1,300, and their GoFundMe page has also reached over $5,600. For those who are interested in donating or following Dylan’s story, there is a Facebook group called Team DYLAN that is run by the family.

In the meantime, Dylan continues to receive treatment. Andrew reportedly sees him through Facetime, and Dylan is supposed to go home this week.

Andrew’s mother, Melissa, noted that others can finally see Andrew’s good heart.

“It’s really hard to explain to a 9-year-old what’s happening. From the minute he found out he was going to be a big brother, he was in love with it… I see every day that he’s special, and now everybody else can, too.”

Krabbe disease in babies is a very serious neurological condition that affects the nervous system. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, it affects one in 100,000 people in the United States.