King Tut Wasn’t Hiding Anything, New Study Shows

King Tutankhamun’s tomb doesn’t appear to be hiding secret rooms.

After years of anticipation to finally see, or at least get a really good idea at what could hidden behind the walls of King Tutankhamun’s burial chamber, new radar scans are have delivered the bad news: There’s nothing there. The secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, has announced that after extensive research, there are no hidden walls as had been suspected, reports NBC News.

“Our work shows in a conclusive manner that there are no hidden chambers, no corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun’s tomb,” Francesco Porcelli of Polytechnic University of Turin said. “As you know, there was a theory that argued the possible existence of these chambers, but unfortunately our work is not supporting this theory.”

It has long been speculated that beyond King Tut’s tomb were a number of hidden chambers, but without any real proof. Then in 2015, Nicholas Reeves, a British Egyptogist, stated that after the use of high-definition laser scans, he thought that Queen Nefertiti’s tomb could be hidden behind the painted walls. Nefertiti was King Tut’s mother and her burial location has yet to be found. Even after two other scans conducted by Japanese and United States scientists proved inconclusive, hope remained until now.

Egypt says there are no hidden rooms in King Tut’s tomb after all https://t.co/94zTcacpjf — TIME (@TIME) May 6, 2018

“It is concluded, with a very high degree of confidence,” Porcelli said, “the hypothesis concerning the existence of hidden chambers or corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun’s tomb is not supported by the GPR data.”

The somber news was presented at the fourth International Tutankhamun Conference in Cairo, which was attended by Egyptogists and archaeologists from all over the world. On a positive note, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said that phase one of a new museum will be completed later this year, while the grand opening for the project as a whole isn’t planned to open until 2022. It will house more than 43,200 artifacts of which over 4,500 belong from King Tut.

The new museum is located just outside of Cairo and nearby the Giza Pyramids and much of Tut’s luggage has been moved, but after an incident in 2015, which caused the beard of King Tut’s golden mask to come undone and then quickly reattached with some kind of epoxy glue, it has been reported that tensions between archaeologists is high.