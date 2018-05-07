Milwaukee Bucks Could Sign Brook Lopez In Free Agency, Per ‘247 Sports’

Milwaukee could be a potential landing spot for free agent big man Brook Lopez.

Brook Lopez is going to be a free agent this offseason and there are going to be quite a few teams interested in signing him. He is a unique center, especially on the offensive end of the court. There are quite a few issues for him defensively, but his ability to score will be his main selling point in free agency.

Looking ahead at free agency, Lopez shouldn’t have any trouble finding a new home. After a solid season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his value is still high.

According to 247 Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks are a team that could sign Lopez this offseason.

During the 2017-18 season with the Lakers, Lopez ended up averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He shot 46.5 percent from the field overall and knocked down 34.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers may not look impressive, but they were solid for a player who played in just 23.4 minutes per game.

At 30-years-old, Lopez could make sense for the Bucks. They could use some help at the center position, as neither John Henson or Tyler Zeller are legitimate starting options. Thon Maker could end up becoming a solid center, but at this point in time, the Bucks need to go out and bring in a veteran presence like Lopez.

Milwaukee was a piece or two away from serious contention in the Eastern Conference this season. They ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but feel they were the better team. Boston was without star point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Gordon Hayward.

Lopez might be one of the missing pieces for the Bucks. He would add another scoring presence and would be a solid stretch five option. Spacing the floor around Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a priority for the Bucks.

If the Bucks do want to sign Lopez, they will have to be aggressive right off the bat in free agency. Lopez is the kind of stretch center that many teams will have interest in. There is no telling what kind of contract he will be looking for, but it likely won’t be too terribly expensive.

All of that being said, Lopez will be a name to keep an eye on this offseason. He isn’t going to be signed in the opening wave of free agency, but he will be one of the first players targeted as “Plan B” options for most teams. Milwaukee could get him early if they make him their top priority.