Denver Woman Cited For Allegedly Blowing Up Urine In 7-Eleven Microwave, Told Police It Was Fake Urine

Angelique Sanchez made a real mess of things after trying to nuke a urine sample in a gas station microwave.

A woman received a citation of $500 after she allegedly caused damage to the microwave at a Denver-area 7-Eleven while trying to heat up a urine sample.

The 7-Eleven store clerk told police she saw the woman, later identified as Angelique Sanchez, putting something in the microwave before hearing what was described as a “long bang” several seconds later. According to KUSA-TV, citing the Aurora Police Department report, the gas station clerk told Sanchez she would need to clean up the mess or she would contact the police.

The clerk watched as woman used napkins to wipe the contents of the microwave to the floor before leaving the gas station, according to KOAA-TV, also citing the original police report.

When the clerk called the police to alert them to the situation, she told police she noticed what appeared to be some sort of yellow liquid dripping out of the microwave. Upon closer investigation, the clerk confirmed the liquid smelled like urine. She was quoted saying “the smell was unquestionably urine.”

While Angelique had already left the 7-Eleven, the police did not have too much trouble tracking her down. They found her less than a mile away from the gas station at a clinic. Sanchez was waiting for a urinalysis and a physical examination for a potential job.

According to medical expert Comilla Sasson, one of the many quality checks conducted during a urine screening to confirm that the urine is real is making sure it is at body temperature – which is within a few degrees of 98.6.

“The only kind of rationale would be that… after you’d say given a urine sample and it gets to room temperature… which we know whatever the ambient temperature is, maybe that’s 70 degrees, whatever the day is… now you feel the need to warm it up to body temperature, maybe that would be a reason to put it into a microwave.”

Sasson also noted that putting the urine sample in the microwave in an attempt to reheat it to get it to a convincing temperature would just destroy the urine by overheating it.

“There’s all these different ways that laboratory test[s] can be done to basically look for samples that are not fresh, that are not clean, that are not given at that moment.”

Angelique reportedly told the police that she had cleaned up the mess before she left the gas station and she didn’t understand what the issue was. The police officer on the scene noted in his report that he explained to the woman that she blew up urine in the same microwave the other gas station customers used to heat up food.

“When I reminded her that urine blew up where people prepare their food, she told me it was not real urine.”

Both police officials and media outlet medical experts are a little baffled as to what the woman’s line of thinking was in her decision to attempt to microwave the urine sample at the gas station.

Police issued Angelique Sanchez a summons for property damages after informing her the microwave was worth $500 and the gas station had no choice but to replace it.