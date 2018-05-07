Connecticut Woman Has Rapidly-Growing, 132-Pound Ovarian Tumor Removed

The tumor was non-cancerous, but caused a variety of health problems which required surgical intervention.

In February, a 38-year-old woman from Connecticut underwent surgery to have a massive ovarian tumor removed from her abdomen. It took a team of surgeons to extract the 132-pound mucinous ovarian tumor. This type of tumor is ranked as one of the top 20 biggest tumors removed worldwide.

The unidentified patient first noticed rapid growth of the tumor in November, 2017. She said that it grew at a rate of about 10 pounds per week, according to CNN. On Feb. 14, Dr. Vaagn Andikyan led a team of 12 surgeons, who worked for five hours to remove the tumor, her left ovary, her left fallopian tube, and the tissue that anchored the tumor in place.

Once the removal phase of the procedure was complete, doctors then worked to perform reconstructive surgery. The tumor caused major distension of her abdomen and had placed undue pressure on her vital organs. Dr. Linus Chuang told CNN that the tumor made it difficult for the patient to walk and eat. The woman was severely malnourished, had swollen legs, and had become dependent upon a wheelchair.

The growth also put extreme pressure on her venous system, which impeded her blood flow and greatly increased the possibility of blood clots. While these issues were very serious and demanded a surgical intervention, the tumor was otherwise benign.

Bilanol / iStock by Getty Images

A plastic surgeon was brought in to repair damage to the abdominal wall and to remove the excess skin that was stretched by the rapidly growing mass. The good news is that the doctors were able to save her right ovary and uterus. She has great odds of conceiving a child if she chooses to become pregnant.

The patient, who works as a school teacher, has returned to the classroom in less than three months and is recovering nicely. Dr. Chuang noted that the patient experienced no complications during or after the operation.

While the mucinous ovarian tumor that the patient had was non-cancerous, doctors warn that women should never self-diagnose abdominal pain, discomfort, or irregularities in menstrual flow or vaginal discharge. If the tumor is malignant, it must be treated immediately. Ovarian cancer, Chuang warns, is very deadly if not treated early.