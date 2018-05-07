Kobe Bryant Says Ben Simmons Must Work On New Shot

Kobe Bryant thinks Simmons' shot needs to be scrapped and a new form started from scratch.

Kobe Bryant has been reviewing tape of some of the young talents throughout the NBA and giving his opinion on their game and what needs work moving forward. His latest player breakdown was of Philadelphia 76ers’ rookie point guard Ben Simmons, who is widely expected to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

After watching film of Simmons, Bryant had some pretty rough things to say about his jump shot. He went as far as to say that Simmons needs to start a new shot from scratch.

“Just aesthetically I would say build that thing anew (laughs). I don’t think the game came down to that though.”

Simmons should take Bryant’s advice to heart if he wants to take the next step in the NBA. A guard that can’t shoot simply doesn’t find success very often. It has certainly hindered his ability to make plays in the 76ers’ playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Throughout the course of the regular season, Simmons ended up shooting 54.5 percent from the field overall. He only attempted 11 three-point shots and made none of them. Being unable to shoot the perimeter jumper made things difficult on Simmons.

Philadelphia is currently down 3-0 to the Celtics in their series. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 hole in the NBA Playoffs and it isn’t likely to start this year. Simmons will have an entire offseason to work on changing his shot, although there is absolutely no guarantee that he will.

Ben Simmons “Ive got a lot of growing to do”#Sixers pic.twitter.com/7FJg1gjV2e — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 6, 2018

At just 21 years of age, there is no doubt that Simmons can create a new jumper. It is never easy for an NBA player to change a shot this late in their career, but the Philadelphia star cannot afford to be a one-trick pony from a scoring perspective.

If he is able to become a threat from behind the arc, defenses will be forced to pick their poison. It will open up his lanes and will allow him to get to the paint and score or create for his teammates a lot more.

Simmons has a very bright future, but following Bryant’s advice may be the best thing he can possibly do.