‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Toned Abs In White Bikini Throwback

Bethenny Frankel isn't shy about putting those killer abs on display!

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is not even trying to hide how proud she is of her perfectly-toned abs as she spent some time soaking up the California sun this weekend. In fact, Frankel is so proud of those abs she decided to reminisce with a throwback picture from her vacation last year to Spain.

In a throwback Instagram picture Frankel shared less than an hour ago, the Real Housewives of New York City fans can see the star’s toned abs front and center.

This throwback Instagram picture was taken when the star went on vacation to Ibiza, Spain. Bethenny was soaking up the sun on the beach while sporting the white string bikini bottom with the off-the-shoulder ruffled matching white top. The bikini top is modest in the way it covers her bust, which only enhances the focus on her incredible abs.

In addition to those killer abs, Bethenny accessorized her day on the beach with a few bracelets, a watch, a wide-brimmed beige sunshade hat, hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and sunglasses with purple-tined shades.

During that particular vacation, the Real Housewives of New York City star was not exactly shy about sharing photos of herself in several different bikinis – all of which put those rock-hard abs on display for the world to see.

As Bravo TV reminds us, it was not that long ago that the RHONY star took to Instagram to flash those killer abs while enjoying the extra chilly start to the spring season this year. Regardless of the temperature outside, Bethenny always seems to find a way to flash her exceptionally fit body.

About three weeks ago, Bethenny shared a picture of herself wearing a high-neck crop top paired with a nearly all-white outfit featuring a white blazer and white skinny pants. The crop top was just short enough to put those gorgeous abs on display once again.