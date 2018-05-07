Donald Trump, Who Spends An Average Of Six Hours A Week Golfing, Says He Has No Time For Mueller Interview

Trump wants to limit the interview to two-and-a-half hours, which is less than half the time he spends golfing in a given week.

Donald Trump does not have time for a full interview with Robert Mueller for the Russia investigation, but apparently he has time for an average of six hours of golf each week.

This week, Trump’s new legal representative Rudy Giuliani did a media blitz regarding the president’s legal issues. One of the topics the former New York mayor touched on was the interview Mueller’s team has requested with Trump regarding potential collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. As Reuters noted, Giuliani said that Trump is busy with other duties and would want the interview limited to no more than two-and-a-half hours.

Or, about one-half the time that Trump spends on the golf course on an average week. As the Trump Golf Counter noted, the president has made 106 trips to the golf course since his inauguration, costing American taxpayers more than $67 million. As Golfweek noted, the average golf round takes a little more than four hours, but Trump has a reputation as a fairly fast player, CNN noted.

Even with a faster-than-average golf game — along with cutting some corners to save time and energy, like committing the golf course faux pas of driving his cart on the green — Trump has golfed an average of about six hours each week.

That comes even after Trump promised many times on the 2016 campaign trail that he would have no time for golfing if he were president. Trump frequently criticized Barack Obama for his golfing habits, accusing Obama of hitting the links rather than doing the real work needed. But so far, Trump has golfed close to three times as much as Obama.

As Business Insider noted, Trump has spent close to 25 percent of his entire presidency on the golf course and 33 percent at his Trump-owned properties. The president spends nearly every weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The interview with Donald Trump is said to be one of the major steps left in the Russia investigation. This week, the New York Times published more than 60 questions that Mueller plans to ask Trump, centering mostly on his campaign’s contacts with Russia during the election and on actions that Trump took afterward that may constitute obstruction of justice.

Perjury traps are only dangerous to liars https://t.co/nltnmLud0K — Luna Lovegood ✨????✨ (@LunaLuvgood2017) May 6, 2018

It is not clear yet if Donald Trump plans to sit for an interview with Robert Mueller, but if the president’s schedule is too crunched there is always one solution on the table — the two could meet on the golf course.