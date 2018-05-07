‘Avatar 2’ Release Date – What We Know So Far About The Sequels

'Avatar 2' has an official release date and is the first of four planned sequels that are planned to top the original blockbuster.

James Cameron has some huge plans for the future regarding the Avatar franchise. Avatar 2, a sequel to Avatar (2009) is officially scheduled for release in December 18, 2020, according to IMDb. The new film will have big shoes to fill, especially since the original currently holds the record as the highest-grossing movie ever made, making $2.782 billion worldwide. Avatar 2 is the first of four planned sequels to the original blockbuster, and the planned budget for it is $250 million.

There will be a eleven-year gap between the original sci-fi fantasy movie released in 2009 and the sequel, and fans are wondering how director, producer, and co-writer of the Avatar franchise will be drumming up excitement for the new movie after all this time.

However, James Cameron will not disappoint in that area if his past record is any indication. He is a man of spectacular vision, and he continues to make captivating and lucrative films. Cameron told CinemaBlend, that “the Avatar sequels are definitely coming,” and that he has a head full of “ideas for screenplays involving Pandora and its cast of wily blue characters.”

One aspect he has in mind that will set apart Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 apart from the original is that they will be filmed using new, cutting-edge technology that has never been attempted before.

The technology, known as performance capture technology, took his team a year and a half just to find out how it all works. The tech involves underwater motion-capture technology, and Cameron stated that it adds a great bit more realism for underwater shots in the sequels.

Cameron told Collider that,

“‘We’re doing it, “ahead of the 20th anniversary of his film Titanic.” It’s never been done before and it’s very tricky because our motion capture system, like most motion capture systems, is what they call optical base, meaning that it uses markers that are photographed with hundreds of cameras.'”

One new and notable cast member is Kate Winslet, who previously worked with Director James Cameron on the epic film, Titanic. She talked Avatar 2 with the Hollywood Reporter, telling them that she was only allowed to say “her character is blue”, and that “a lot of water is involved.” The role she’s talking about sounds less like the one in Avatar 2, and more reminiscent of her star-making role as Rose in the highly successful Titanic.

Speaking of which, who can forget her scene where she lay clinging to a headboard, shivering in the frigid North Atlantic waters after the Titanic hit an iceberg?

Most of Kate Winslet’s work is already completed on Avatar 2. She went on to say during the Hollywood Reporter interview that, “It was a really wonderful experience to work with Jim again.”

“It was a really wonderful experience to work with Jim again,” Kate Winslet talks Avatar 2, watches and red carpet style: https://t.co/2xEIfMRHFs pic.twitter.com/vLZK1cYidZ — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) May 1, 2018

Some of the returning cast members to Avatar 2 include Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri.