Meghan Markle Cried When She ‘Said Yes To The Dress,’ Dishes Her BFF

Recently, actress Priyanka Chopra opened up about helping her long-time friend Meghan Markle search for the perfect wedding dress.

According to People, Chopra told Andy Cohen about the emotional moment Meghan Markle “said yes to the dress” last Thursday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In a segment Cohen titled “Spill the Royal Tea” Chopra revealed that Markle actually cried when she found the dress she will wear in less than two weeks time when she walks down the aisle to say “I do” to Prince Harry. Cohen asked Chopra if her friend cried, and Chopra smiled and then hid her face in her hands. In fact, most of the questions she answered with simple facial expressions. However, her actions entirely gave away the fact that finding the perfect dress ended up being an emotional moment for the soon-to-be royal.

So far there’s no official word on what gown Markle will wear as she walks down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. One rumor puts Erdem in the running. The choice of the Canadian-born designer who runs the British based fashion house would not only be a nod to her new position in the royal family, but also a nod to Canada, which is where she filmed Suits before her romance with Prince Harry.

Yet another rumor points to the possibility of her engagement dress designer Ralph & Russo. Israeli designer Inbal Dror and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen round out the rumor mill for wedding gown possibilities. No matter who designed her dress its sure to be British and fitting for a Royal Wedding although perhaps somewhat toned down from the looks chosen by Diana and Kate because she’s not marrying a future King of England.

As Inquisitr reported earlier, the bride and groom intend to follow the tradition that the groom doesn’t see the bride in her dress before the wedding, so Prince Harry will see her wedding gown along with the rest of the world as she walks down the aisle on the arm of her father, Thomas Markle.