‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Is In Pre-Labor

The newest 'Teen Mom' baby will soon be making his appearance.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is very close to welcoming her second child. The MTV mom recently took to her Twitter account to reveal that she is in the very early stages of labor, and that she is at home eagerly awaiting to go into active labor.

According to a May 6 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Amber Portwood told her fans via social media that she is currently 3 cm dilated and wondering if she will make it to her due date next week. As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, Amber is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Amber and Andrew met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp while Portwood was receiving therapy with her then-boyfriend, Matt Baier. Amber and Matt called off their engagement and ended their relationship only weeks before the Teen Mom star began dating Andrew. The couple were shocked to find out that they were expecting a baby so quickly into their romance.

A few months later, Amber Portwood found out that she would be adding a baby boy to her family to join her older daughter, Leah, whose father is Amber’s ex-fiance Gary Shirley. Portwood and Glennon announced that they were expecting their new little bundle of joy around Mother’s Day, and that they planned to name him James. The name holds a special meaning, as it is Andrew’s father’s name, who passed away.

Amber revealed that Andrew was very close to his dad and that he really wanted to honor his late father by naming his firstborn son after him. Portwood revealed that she thought it was a “beautiful” idea, and agreed to call her baby boy James. The Teen Mom OG star also revealed that the baby’s middle name will be after his own father, Andrew.

“It means a lot and I love the name,” Amber previously stated.

Another nocturnal night with my uncomfortable preggy belly but it's all worth it! I'm 3 cm dilated and home waiting for labor! Wonder if I'll make it to my due date? Wish me luck loves! Goodnight???? — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 6, 2018

Teen Mom OG cameras are sure to be rolling on Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon as they welcome their first child together. MTV crews will likely catch all of the pre-labor experience, as well as how Amber and Andrew adjust to having a newborn baby in their home.