Chicago White Sox Struggles Could Increase While Yoan Moncada Is On Disabled List

The Chicago White Sox may struggle even more now that Yoan Moncada is injured.

Picked by many MLB observers to surprise the league, the Chicago White Sox have had their share of struggles. Those struggles for the Chicago White Sox could become worse now with second baseman Yoan Moncada placed on the 10-day disabled list, as reported by ESPN.

Yoan Moncada has dealt with a nagging hamstring for the past couple of days. However, it took a scare before the Chicago White Sox acted wisely and shelved the 22-year-old for the interim.

The Chicago White Sox believe that Yoan Moncada originally hurt his hamstring a couple of weeks ago against the Houston Astros.

Moncada’s injury showed up again after he was sliding into third base in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Moncada’s seemingly minor injury was aggravated on Friday. Moncada was limping after getting back to first base. The young White Sox star grabbed at his leg and was taken out of the game.

By putting Yoan Moncada on the disabled list, the Chicago White Sox are hoping to eliminate the possibility of losing him for a long stretch. The timing of Moncada’s injury is horrible. His hitting was beginning to round into shape as the weather was warming up.

Yoan Moncada was experiencing a resurgence starting from the middle of April. It included a nine-game hitting streak, which set the tone for things to come. The White Sox star also hit a few home runs while battling at the top of the order.

White Sox place Yoan Moncada on 10-day disabled list – https://t.co/q6VZWcdzH3 pic.twitter.com/hRh4AOdOjB — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) May 5, 2018

The end of Moncada’s hitting streak came, yet prior to his hamstring injury, he had hit safely in seven of his last 10 games. In two of the games in which Moncada went hitless for the White Sox, he drew a walk. Batting from the leadoff spot for the White Sox, Moncada getting on base was key.

The Chicago White Sox offense was struggling to score runs prior to Yoan Moncada getting hurt, managing to only score seven runs in the two games without him magnifies the problems.

Getting on base has been difficult for the Chicago White Sox. Manufacturing runs is yet another issue the White Sox face. However, where Moncada will be missed the most is on defense.

Yoan Moncada’s fielding percentage was at .978, which was the highest it has been in his short career thus far. There was some continuity building between Moncada and the rest of the Chicago White Sox infield. Losing him to an injury that will affect his flexibility could hurt the White Sox for weeks to come.