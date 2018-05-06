Khloe Kardashian’s Post-Baby Body On Display As She’s Spotted With True For The First Time

Khloe Kardashian is ready to step back into the public eye.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t hiding out anymore. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted out multiple times this week, as it seems that she’s ready to resume a normal life following the birth of her daughter, True, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal.

According to a May 6 report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was seen out with her daughter, True Thompson, for the first time since giving birth. Although Khloe kept her newborn baby daughter hidden away from the paparazzi, her post-baby body was on full display as she pushed True in a stroller through a park in Cleveland, Ohio.

Khloe wore tight black leggings and a form fitting tee shirt as she strolled through the park on a gorgeous sunny day in Cleveland. The park outing marks the third time this week that Kardashian was seen in public. She was previously spotted having lunch with Tristan Thompson in Ohio, and then popped in to the Cleveland Cavaliers game over the weekend to cheer on the father of her child.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been in Cleveland since before giving birth to little baby True on April 12. Kardashian hadn’t been seen since the birth of the True, which came only hours after photos and video of Tristan Thompson cheating on her with multiple women surfaced online. The cheating scandal quickly erupted, forcing Khloe to make some major decisions.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was in the delivery room with Khloe Kardashian to welcome their daughter. However, things allegedly got a bit heated between Tristan and Khloe’s best friend, Malika. Now, sources are revealing that Kardashian and Thompson are fully back together, and are ready to work through their relationship issues in hopes of keeping their new little family together.

Although Khloe Kardashian is stepping out with Tristan and True, and showing her post-baby body, she has yet to speak out on the cheating scandal, or officially introduce her baby girl to the world. Fans are expecting to see all of the inside details about Khloe’s life in Cleveland with baby True when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.