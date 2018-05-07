WWE ‘Backlash’ Results: Ruby Riott Beats Bayley, And Tension Escalates Between Bayley And Sasha Banks

Ruby beat Bayley in the middle of the ring, and the angle seems to be fanning the flames between Sasha and Bayley’s turbulent relationship.

The Backlash pre-show aired live on the WWE Network on Sunday, and the featured kickoff match was Bayley taking on Ruby Riott. Backlash airs at 8 p.m. EST, and the WWE kickoff took place an hour before the main show. Recently on Raw, The Riott Squad (Ruby, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) attacked Bayley and Sasha Banks, and that setup this pre-show match.

Prior to the contest, Bayley and Sasha Banks had a backstage segment. The two have been in a storyline where their friendship is in question. Bayley initially invited Banks to be in her corner for the match, but in WWE dramatic fashion, the discussion swiftly became an argument. Needless to say, Sasha told Bayley that she was on her own for the night.

“The Hugger” made her way down to the ring first, and she was indeed alone. Morgan and Logan were in Ruby’s corner. The two started off with some old-school chain wrestling, and Bayley went for a series of pins. She had a bit of shine, and then Ruby cut her off for the heat. “The Hugger” was thrown outside to the ground, and Sasha Banks was shown watching the match backstage.

The action continued back in the ring, and Riott continued her onslaught. This match had a lot of rest holds with few high spots. After taking more heat, Bayley had a comeback, and switched her attention to Sarah and Liv. After having a brief scuffle at ringside, “The Hugger” hit a huge Randy-Savage-like elbow off the top rope. But she was quickly distracted, and Ruby nailed her patented Riott kick for the victory.

With Ruby beating Bayley, thanks to some distraction by her squad members, this will likely fuel the flames between Bayley and Sasha Banks. Though it’s anyone’s guess, this likely will lead to a Banks and Bayley match. While some members of the WWE universe wouldn’t mind seeing the duo square-off, others feel the two talents are being wasted. Either way, WWE fans are likely to be entertained if these two ever get it on.

With Ruby Riott being victorious at Backlash, it looks like the WWE may have some big future plans for The Riott Squad.