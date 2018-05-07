iPhone SE2: Gifted Concept Artist Shows Apple Fans What The 4-Inch Device Could Easily Be

A popular concept artists has dropped what could only be described as the most stunning iPhone SE2 design to date.

The anticipated iPhone SE2 will not be Apple’s flagship device this year. In fact, the device, just like its predecessor, will probably be pushed quietly aside in favor of the highly-rumored and just as highly-anticipated iPhone X2 series. Despite the very real possibility of the iPhone SE2 being underwhelming, a popular concept artist with a reputation for accuracy has provided a rendition of the iPhone SE2 unlike anything before.

Earlier this month, Benjamin Geskin, one of the smartphone world’s emerging talents, released his rendition of the iPhone SE2, according to the device’s CAD renders. Geskin’s design features the same frame as the outgoing iPhone SE, including the same ultra-recognizable rear panel. In front, the concept is a completely different story.

Geskin’s iPhone SE2 render features the same design elements of the iPhone X on the front; an edge-to-edge display and a tiny notch at the top. Overall, the design actually works, and the results are rather stunning.

The reaction of the smartphone community to Geskin’s iPhone SE2 concept has been overwhelmingly positive, with many lauding it for its updated look, according to Concept-Phones. Despite the stunning design, however, it would be quite tricky for Apple to design the iPhone SE2 with a notch similar to the iPhone X. The X’s notch, after all, contains a number of sensors that are pivotal to the operation of the smartphone. Considering the size of the iPhone SE2, it would take some considerable effort to make the notch proportionate to the size of the mobile device.

While Ben Geskin’s iPhone SE2 concept is impressive, there is a pretty big chance that Apple will simply stay with its tried and tested design for the upcoming smartphone. The SE2 is the smartphone that Apple usually shelves to the side. Thus, there is a pretty slim chance that the Cupertino-based tech giant would debut an innovative design with its mid-tier series.

Rumors are high that the iPhone SE will be unveiled sometime in May, 2018. Pricing of the mobile device is expected to be roughly the same as its direct predecessor, starting at $399 for the base 32GB version, and $499 for the 64GB version.