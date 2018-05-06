Horror-Comedy ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Will Get A Series On FX

In addition to the FX series, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are also developing a feature-length sequel.

The hit horror-comedy mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows, is being developed into a TV series for FX. Documented by Daily Dead, FX issued a press release announcing the What We Do in the Shadows series. The show will be based on the movie and will feature the same name. Each episode will be a half-hour long, and the first season will consist of 10 episodes. Co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi will be the executive producers, and the pair also starred in the film, alongside Jonny Brugh.

When What We Do in the Shadows was released in 2014, it quickly gained a cult following. And it remains one of the highest-rated horror movies on Amazon Prime (out of over 3,500 votes, the film has 4.5 out of 5 Stars). The movie follows three vampires, Viago (Taika), Vladislav (Jemaine), and Deacon (Brugh), who have lived together for hundreds of years in Wellington, New Zealand.

The mockumentary reveals how the bloodsuckers struggle with the minutiae of everyday life, like keeping up with house chores, paying the rent, and the drama that comes with having multiple roommates. The FX series will share a similar premise, but the trio of vamps will be living in New York City. There is no news yet on the cast for the series, but fans would probably love to see the original stars reprise their roles.

Can’t get enough of What We Do in the Shadows? Then there’s more good news. In addition to the new FX series, Jermaine and Taiki are currently working on a feature-length sequel to the film. It currently has a working title of We’re Wolves, and they first played around with calling it What We Do in the Moonlight.

The sequel will focus on the werewolves that were depicted in the first film. The creative duo is also planning a New Zealand series, Wellington Paranormal, based on the two cops, Karen and Mike, who were briefly featured in the movie. The show was originally titled Paranormal Event Response Unit.

FX is aiming for What We Do in the Shadows to be released in the spring of 2019.