OnePlus 6: Most Specs Have Been Leaked, And It’s Pretty Much A Notched Monster

The specs of the OnePlus 6 have been leaked ahead of the smartphone's launch, and they are pretty impressive.

The OnePlus 6 is nearing its launch date, and just like its predecessors, the upcoming flagship device’s specs have been leaked. If the information in the leaks are any indication, it seems like the OnePlus 6 would continue on the company’s tradition of producing smartphones that outgun the industry’s leaders, for a far lesser price.

As noted in a Trusted Reviews report, the specs of the OnePlus 6 recently surfaced on Chinese certification agent TENAA’s online database. Here is a brief rundown of the OnePlus 6’s specs, including its processor, its RAM, and the resolution of its display.

According to the TENAA leak, the OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.3-inch, 19:9 edge-to-edge Optic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2280 resolution. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the base version. A higher-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will also be available, as well as a top-tier version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Such a configuration, of course, outguns competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9.

As for the device’s cameras, the OnePlus 6 will feature a dual-camera system comprised of a 20MP and a 12MP shooter. A front-facing 16MP camera is also featured on the device. The dimensions of the OnePlus 6 will be 155.7 × 75.35 × 7.75mm. The smartphone will also weigh 177 grams. Lastly, the OnePlus 6 will run on Android Oreo and feature a 3300 mAh battery pack.

You'd wanna 6et your hands on this ???? Launch Invites for the #OnePlus6 go live at 10am on the 8th of May! Set your alarms and 6et em before they're gone ⏰ Learn more ???? https://t.co/8imWfN3Oxf #TheSpeedYouNeed pic.twitter.com/PUpb1o5wOI — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 4, 2018

Images of the OnePlus 6 have also emerged online, showing that the device will look significantly different than its direct predecessor, the OnePlus 5T. Where the OnePlus 5T resembled the Samsung Galaxy 8 series, the OnePlus 6 appears set to resemble the iPhone X. Leaked images of the device, for one, show the upcoming smartphone with a notch, similar to Apple’s most expensive smartphone to date.

According to a Forbes report, the OnePlus 6 will be priced $555 for the base 6GB/64GB model. The premium 8GB/128GB variant is expected to be offered for $600. No leaks about the pricing of the 8GB/256GB version have emerged so far.

The OnePlus 6 is set to be revealed at an event in London, England, on May 16. Just like its other events, OnePlus is not restricting public access to the unveiling. Thus, even non-media personnel would be allowed to attend the product launch. A ticket to the OnePlus 6 launch costs $41.