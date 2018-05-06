Fox Is Inviting Fans To The First Screenings Of ‘Deadpool 2’

It's a 'Deadpool' party and almost everyone is invited.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently tearing up every single record at the box office, but there is a hero (?) that may soon be able to knock them from their pedestal and he wants to invite the fans. On May 18, Deadpool 2 is going to be released in theaters, but screenings will begin for the press and others next week. With that being said, Fox is doing something quite out of the ordinary and inviting fans in 37 different cities to head to the screenings ahead of the wide release.

Ryan Reynolds is back as the “Merc with a Mouth” in what is sure to be another hit, and it actually stands a good chance of knocking Infinty War out of the top spot. Sending out invitations to fans in 37 cities is going to help word of mouth even more than the hilarious trailers that have been released.

It isn’t often that early screenings are given to anyone but members of the media and press, but Deadpool isn’t necessarily the normal guy. The violence and hilarity are going to begin early and if you’re near one of the screenings, you’ll want to reserve your spot now.

They’re going to happen on Thursday, May 10, 2018, and you can click this link to see if there is one near you.

You’re cordially invited to be the 1st to see the 2nd coming at #Deadpool2‘s Fan Screenings on May 10th. RSVP at https://t.co/qdA8KFZgj4pic.twitter.com/oNBwEacqF5 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) May 5, 2018

In Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds will once again take on the role of Wade Wilson, who fights for what is right and pretty much does whatever he wants. This time around, Deadpool will attempt to protect a mutant kid from the deadly hands of Cable (Josh Brolin), who has traveled through time to capture him and do whatever needs to be done.

This time, though, Deadpool won’t be going at the fight alone as he’ll be joined by Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), and others. Jack Kesy is also in the movie and there are rumors flying around that he could play the role of Black Tom Cassidy or even the Juggernaut.

There have not been a lot of big films opening in the last week or two, but that is if you exclude Avengers: Infinity War from the entire equation. With the movie already shattering box office records and crossing the $1 billion worldwide mark faster than any film in history, it will be hard to knock it down a peg.

Deadpool 2 actually has the best chance, and Fox giving away free screenings to fans is a great way to get everyone even more excited.