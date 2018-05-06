‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: If Georgie Is Part Of The Commonwealth, Viewers Need To Be Ready For A Class War

The New World Order from the comics could result in a new war for the groups currently on the ground.

With news starting to filter in about Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead thanks to on-set filming and production, fans have started to speculate about Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) and her involvement with the Commonwealth. If she is a member of the Commonwealth and the New World Order, comic book fans are concerned Season 9 will see the development of a potential class war.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the comic books AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers from either medium.

In the comic books of The Walking Dead, of which the television series is based, the Commonwealth is a relatively new group that has been introduced. They are much more advanced than those groups on the ground seen previously in The Walking Dead.

It does seem a little early to bring the Commonwealth storyline to the television series. However, Season 8 of The Walking Dead saw the introduction of helicopters, the possibility that Jadis is more than what she seems, and Georgie arriving at Hilltop to give Maggie (Lauren Cohan) instructions for how to bring back civilization to what it was like before. Added to this are some pretty interesting on-set photos that locals have tweeted about. Therefore, comic book fans are associating this with the introduction of the Commonwealth and New World Order storyline currently running in the comics.

In the comics, the Commonwealth is run by a woman called Pamela Milton. However, she does bear striking similarities to Georgie, who was introduced briefly in Season 8 of The Walking Dead. If this is the case, then Season 9 will likely see the current groups in the TV series being introduced to Georgie’s group in more detail.

Gene Page / AMC

While having a much more advanced group running the place seems preferable to the likes of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dead Morgan), there is the suggestion already that the Georgie and the Commonwealth will not be the Utopia implied if the comic books are anything to go by.

According to Forbes, the comics have revealed that the Commonwealth structures their people according to class. This means, if you were of a high class standing before the apocalypse hit, then you will also be placed into a high standing within the Commonwealth. Once a year, people are assessed and have the opportunity to work their way up the social ladder, something that is encouraged.

While some characters are all right with this in the comics, it does introduce a precarious notion that class is more important than anything else — even after a zombie apocalypse. Of course, fans of The Walking Dead would likely be disappointed if this new group turned out to be anything but nefarious.

However, fans of The Walking Dead will just have to tune into Season 9 when it premieres to find out if Georgie and the Commonwealth are linked, and whether this theory is correct.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC later this year.