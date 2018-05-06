‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Won’t Return For A Fifth Season, Talks Of Movie Finale

Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' is coming to an end after Season 4.

Ellie Kemper won the hearts of Netflix subscribers everywhere with the hilarious Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Unfortunately, fans of this hilarious Netflix Original will have to say goodbye to Kimmy Schmidt as a Deadline exclusive reveals the series will not return for fifth season.

The silver lining in this saddening Netflix news is the fact that fans still have the release of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 (part one) at the end of the month to look forward to. Moreover, the producers were inspired to do something similar to Sense8 and offer a one-off movie finale of the show to bring the series to a close after streaming for four seasons.

Based on the Deadline report it does not appear as if the one-off movie finale has been confirmed as neither Uni TV or Netflix wanted to give a comment on the subject. But, the possibility of a movie finale is currently being discussed. If they do decide to move forward with the movie finale the co-creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey would work together to write it.

On May 30, fans of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt can enjoy the first six episodes of Season 4. The last seven episodes of Season 4 do not have an official release date at this time.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt cast includes Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. This comedy has played a key role in the development and progress of Netflix Originals. Netflix made the decision to pick-up this single-camera comedy after it originally piloted on NBC. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt became the very first ongoing 30-minute comedy series to make a debut on Netflix. Considering just how hilarious and binge-worthy the show is, it didn’t take long for it to become one of the most acclaimed Netflix Originals.

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Will End With Season 4, With Talks of a Movie https://t.co/FLpSvvVF5e pic.twitter.com/wWdq9eWEzi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 3, 2018

To date, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has acquired an extensive list of awards and accolades including 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

With four seasons and more than 50 episodes under its belt, the entire cast and crew feels it is time to say goodbye to the loveable Kimmy Schmidt.