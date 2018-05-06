Surface Phone: The Time Seems To Be Right For Microsoft To Reveal Its Next Mobile Device

After all these years, the pieces seem to be coming together for the Surface Phone.

For years, rumors of the Surface Phone have littered the rumor mill. From one speculated design to the next, Microsoft’s upcoming re-entry into the mobile industry has captured the attention of the smartphone world, considering that the device is speculated to feature powerful internals and desktop-grade productivity. With the conclusion of the company’s latest conference call, it appears that the pieces are in place for Microsoft to finally take the wraps off its secretive, revolutionary handset: the Surface Phone.

During a recent conference call, Microsoft executives stated that that the company’s Surface business grew 32 percent year-over-year, according to a Digital Trends report. That’s a massive growth considering the rather limited number of products in the current Surface lineup. According to Microsoft during the conference call, the company still expects the number to grow higher in its fiscal fourth quarter due to an “updated” Surface portfolio. This was outlined in a statement by Microsoft executive vice president and chief financial officer Amy Hood.

“We expect Surface revenue growth in the high teens as we continue to transition to the latest products in our portfolio,” Hood said, according to a Digital Trends report.

During the call, Hood also noted that the latest Surface Book saw sales that were better than expected. Together with Microsoft’s Azure-branded cloud platform, which saw a 93 percent year-over-year growth, the Redmond-based tech giant’s hardware initiatives are starting to become lucrative for the company.

With this in mind, it appears like there is no better time for Microsoft to unveil a new device to the market than its upcoming Build 2018 conference, which is set to start this Monday.

According to a 73Buzz report, rumors are currently high that the tech giant is looking into unveiling a new Surface-branded device on the conference. The company, after all, has unveiled new hardware during Microsoft Build in the past. Apart from this, an image of a clean desk with a rather cryptic detail has been shared by a Microsoft VP, a detail that seemingly suggests the emergence of the Surface Phone.

There are only a few patents that have emerged about the Surface Phone in the past few months. With this in mind, there is a pretty good chance that the tech giant — if it finally does decide to make the Surface Phone official — would be doing so through a brief announcement or a teaser at the most. Such a thing would likely be enough to disrupt the smartphone industry, after all.