Kim Kardashian Used 10-Day Liquid Weight Loss Diet To Prep For Met Gala

Kim Kardashian followed a low-calorie liquid diet to slim down before the Oscars of fashion.

Kim Kardashian recently followed a 10-day liquid diet to accelerate her weight loss ahead of the 2018 Met Gala, which takes place in New York on May 7.

The Met Gala is considered the Academy Awards or the Super Bowl of the fashion industry, so all attendees want to look their best when they walk the red carpet in their designer outfits.

Kardashian, who previously credited a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic-style Atkins for her 70-pound post-baby weight loss, said she followed a low-calorie liquid diet in late-April to slim down.

“Lately, I’ve been SO motivated to hit the gym, eat right and just be healthier,” Kim wrote on her blog. “To prep for the Met Gala, I did a 10-day cleanse to detox my body and cut back on sugar. It really helped, even though it was tough to resist sweets.”

As with everything Kardashian, Kim made the revelation to promote a $650 liquid detox diet that she’s paid to endorse, so it’s unclear if she actually followed the plan.

Weight loss and fitness experts generally advise against liquid diets, saying they fuel temporary weight loss that will return as soon as the dieter eats solid foods again. In some instances, ravenous dieters overcompensate afterward and gain all the weight they lost plus a few extra pounds.

Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today. I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference and for the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please ???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2018

“Think of a balloon that’s mostly deflated,” dietitian Cynthia Sass told Health.

“Once you start eating solid food again, you’ll notice that your stomach won’t be as flat.”

That said, Kim Kardashian is in the best shape of her life this year, thanks to regular exercise and a low-carb diet. Kim’s recent bikini photos on Instagram prove that her hard work is paying off.

While Kardashian looks fantastic now, it’s hard to believe that she gained 70 pounds during both her pregnancies in 2013 and 2015.

During her difficult pregnancies, Kim repeatedly bemoaned the fat-shaming media and online trolls, who mocked her weight gain.

This is so wrong! ???? “@Kardashian_uy: TAB TRASH —> Star magazine: “Pregnant Kim’s Nightmare: 65-LB WEIGHT GAIN!” pic.twitter.com/BcHxJLa6gH” — Khloé Kardashian Fan (@LovingKhloeKO) March 6, 2013

But Kardashian came back with a vengeance by losing the baby weight in record time with a low-carb diet and rigorous workouts that combined cardio exercise, light weightlifting, and lots of lunges and squats to tone her glutes.

Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is also fitter than ever this year. The five-foot-tall Kourtney weighs a svelte 98 pounds, thanks to a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet and daily exercise, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Kourtney said she suffers from anxiety, and regular exercise calms her nerves.

“Working out is one of the only things that helps when I’m feeling anxious,” she said.

i wish you would???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 1, 2018 at 7:42am PDT

“In our house, we do everything whole: whole milk and full-fat cheeses,” Kourtney said. “And I use ghee and coconut oil for cooking.”