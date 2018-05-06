Tortilla Chips Recalled In 32 Different States On Cinco De Mayo Weekend

If you celebrated Cinco de Mayo weekend with a bag of tortilla chips, you may want to check your pantry!

Families and friends all across the U.S. enjoyed tortilla chips dipped in their favorite salsas, cheeses, and guacamole recipes this weekend in honor of Cinco de Mayo. According to WebMD, Utz Quality Foods recently recalled several brands of their tortilla chips across 32 different states due to lack of proper information in the label. So, anyone with tortilla chips lingering in the pantry may want to make sure the brand they purchased is not part of the recall.

Golden Flake, Utz, Weis, and Good Health-branded tortilla chips have all been recalled because the label of the chips did not clarify that the chips may contain milk. While this lack of information doesn’t make the tortilla chips a hazard to society, it does make them dangerous to anyone with a milk allergy.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, between 2 and 3 percent of all children have a milk allergy – not to be confused with being lactose intolerant. An individual with a milk allergy can develop hives, an upset stomach, vomiting, bloody stools, and, in rare cases, anaphylaxis. The severity of the symptoms a person experiences after consuming milk when they have a milk allergy tends to vary from one person to the next.

Chips in these three brands missing this key ingredient on the label were sold in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

Products affected by this recall include:

Utz Restaurant Style and Round White Tortilla Chips (17-ounce and 11.5-ounce)

Utz Organic Blue, White and Yellow Tortilla Chips

Weis Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

Weis No Salt Round Tortilla Chips

Weis White Round Tortilla Chips

Golden Flake TORTIYAHS

Good Health Black Bean Tortilla Chips

The expiration dates on the products affected by the recall range anywhere from May 26 to December 29 of this year. Individuals concerned about the recall can visit the FDA website with the official recall announcement featuring the UPC codes of all the affected products.

Utz Quality Foods has requested that anyone who purchased the tortilla chips being recalled either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Customer service representatives of the company are standing by at 1-800-367-7629 for any customers who have questions or concerns about the recent recall.