Kellyanne Conway, Rudy Giuliani Weigh In On Stormy Daniels

Daniels’ lawyer says American people are aware of the cover-up.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on ABC on Sunday and made a series of remarks that could further damage President Donald Trump. He said that there is a possibility that the president’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, may have paid other women who had an affair with Trump.

Earlier, this week, he appeared on Sean Hannity and said that President Trump paid back $130,000 to Cohen, who had offered the money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her affair with Trump under the wraps.

This statement by Giuliani indicated that the president was lying. Trump had earlier told reporters that he wasn’t aware of Cohen paying hush money to Daniels. However, a recent New York Times report alleged that Trump was indeed aware of the payment.

Speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday, the counsellor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, tried to clarify the issue. She said that there’s a perfect explanation for that discrepancy. Conway emphasized that Trump wasn’t telling reporters he didn’t know about the payment.

“He was saying he didn’t know about it when it was made,” she said, adding that it was a “fast-moving exchange” with the reporters on Air Force One.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents Daniels, struck back at Conway. Appearing on CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday, he said the following.

“I have to tell you I would urge people to go back and take a look at the statement that Michael Cohen issued back in late February or early March where he denied basically that Mr. Trump had reimbursed the payment. And he claimed he had done it all on his own. I mean we now know that that was an absolute lie.”

He said that it’s clear to the American people, “what’s going on and it’s a cover up.”

Giuliani, meanwhile, lambasted Daniels for trying to extract money from President Trump.

He said that the adult film star “was opportunistic” in seeking money before the election. He said that the $130,000 doesn’t mean anything. He reiterated that Daniels was trying to win fame and money by bringing up the scandal just before the election so that she could cause more personal damage to the president.