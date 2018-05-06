Braun Strowman And Bobby Lashley’s Tag Team Partnership At ‘WWE Backlash’ Could Provide An Interesting Evening

Braun should have fun tonight at 'Backlash' stomping on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but the WWE needs to find a direction for Lashley.

Everyone’s favorite monster among men, Braun Strowman, is counting down the hours until he and his tag team partner, Bobby Lashley, enter the squared circle to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Backlash. While Kevin and Sami continue their run as annoying, obnoxious heels, Braun has improved tremendously as an in-ring performer, and he has become quite the favorite with the fans.

Tonight’s match should be interesting. In addition to seeing Braun kick the stuffing out of Kevin and Sami, which the fans should enjoy, the bout provides a perfect opportunity for the WWE to find a direction for Bobby Lashley. While he received a huge, positive reception from the fans on his return to the company, the WWE still hasn’t found a suitable feud to kick-start a Lashley push.

Strowman prepares to punish Brock. WWE

Bobby Lashley is in excellent condition, and he has a decade of polish under his belt since he left the WWE back in 2007. Hopefully, the WWE brought Lashley back because they believe he has something to offer, and they feel he is capable of putting bodies in the seats, but the WWE can’t afford to just let him endlessly simmer in tag team and mid-card events.

Lashley has main event written all over his muscular body, and tonight’s tag team match at Backlash presents the perfect opportunity to have him turn on Strowman and begin a feud with the monster among men. Since the focus should be on Bobby and Braun, the turn should come after the match when they are celebrating their victorious beat down of Owens and Zayn.

Lashley makes his entrance in terrific shape. WWE

With the attention and support Braun is getting from the WWE universe, a feud between Strowman and Lashley should attract a great deal of attention. As the fans are still unwilling to accept Roman Reigns as the face of the company, and Brock Lesnar is still a part-time champion, this is the perfect time to focus the spotlight on the extremely popular Strowman, and at the same time, it would allow Vince McMahon to judge Lashley’s potential as a top star for the company. Then, when the dust settles, the survivor should earn a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Title.

Of course, Sami and Kevin are also top-flight performers, and they are quite capable of pulling out a surprise victory tonight, which would certainly give Lashley another reason to turn on his partner. While the WWE rarely fulfills expectations, switching things up tonight when Lashley and Strowman face off against Owens and Zayn would be a welcome change.