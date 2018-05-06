White House Claims They Reached Out To Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr., Shaw Says He Never Heard From Trump

Donald Trump has been criticized for failing to acknowledge Shaw's heroic actions.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump’s administration claimed they reached out to Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. to invite him to the White House. Several days later, Shaw said he still hasn’t gotten a call.

Donald Trump has been criticized for his failure to acknowledge the actions of Shaw, who confronted a gunman who opened fire in a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee, fighting the man off with his bare hands. Trump regularly comments on mass shootings and other attacks when they may be related to Islamic extremism, but critics said he was ignoring the heroic actions of Shaw, a black man. As The Hill is reporting, it now appears that the White House is still ignoring Shaw.

In an interview on CNN, Shaw said he has not been in touch with Trump or anyone else from the White House, though admitted he had been busy in the weeks since the attack. Shaw did not seem to criticize Donald Trump or anyone from the White House.

“I haven’t heard anything, but that’s not to say he didn’t try to contact me, or not,” Shaw said. “I know he has a busy agenda, a busy schedule. Maybe he just hasn’t got around to me. Maybe my time is coming.”

“It’s not for me to judge really what he does,” Shaw added. “I did what I did and I didn’t really do it for recognition.”

But while James Shaw Jr. is not on the attack against the White House, many others are taking aim at Trump’s lack of action. They noted that Trump was quick to publicly praise a white man who stopped a Texas church shooting last year by confronting the gunman with a rifle, but that the Twitter-happy Trump has yet to mention Shaw at all.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the annual NRA conference and repeated the line that the only way to stop a “bad guy with a gun was with a good guy with a gun” — while also not acknowledging the actions of the unarmed Shaw.

While the White House still hasn’t reached out to James Shaw Jr., many others have praised the actions of the Waffle House hero. He has been honored by Tennessee state lawmakers and this week threw out the first pitch at a Nashville Sounds game, WSMV reported.