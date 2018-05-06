Los Angeles Lakers A Potential Landing Spot For J.J. Redick, ‘247 Sports’ Predicts

Could the Lakers be a potential landing spot for J.J. Redick in free agency?

J.J. Redick is heading into the NBA free agency frenzy this coming offseason. After signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers last year, the sharpshooting shooting guard has improved his value in 2017-18. He has shown how important he can be to a team with his shooting ability and basketball IQ.

Looking ahead to free agency, there are quite a few teams that could use a player like Redick. One of the teams that has been mentioned as a potential landing spot is a bit of a surprise.

247 Sports currently predicts that Redick will end up signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Los Angeles is currently being connected to big names in free agency rumors. Among the names that they have been connected to are DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James, and Paul George. Redick would not be the most “flashy” pickup for the Lakers, but there are quite a few reasons that he would be a nice addition.

The article gives one good reason for the Lakers to consider signing Redick this offseason.

“Surrounding a facilitator like Lonzo Ball with shooters will only help his development as a lead guard in this league and Redick is still one of the best threats from the perimeter that the NBA has to offer.”

During the 2017-18 regular season with the 76ers, Redick ended up averaging 17.1 points per game to go along with 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He shot 46.0 percent from the field overall and knocked in 42.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Redick is an offensive weapon and the Lakers could certainly use more of a punch on that end of the court.

76ers' J.J. Redick was planning for GMAT exam, not playoffs this spring. https://t.co/GRP7dd286i pic.twitter.com/4ETEHbdiFp — theScore (@theScore) May 3, 2018

If the Lakers were to sign Redick, it would be after both James and George decided to go elsewhere. He isn’t going to be the top option or two on their wishlist, but he could be a very solid “Plan B” option.

Lonzo Ball and company showed promise this season. They are still a bit away from contending in the Western Conference, but adding veteran pieces like Redick would help speed up that process. L.A. is going to be the team to watch this offseason when it comes to potential big free agency moves.

Redick could end up sticking around with the 76ers as well. Philadelphia would be wise to bring him back after how valuable he was to their offense this season.

Expect to see quite a few teams show interest in signing Redick this offseason. He may not be viewed as a “star” in the league, but his shooting ability makes him the kind of piece that every serious contender would love to have.