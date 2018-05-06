Mark Wahlburg Visits Troops At Fort Benning During ‘Instant Family’ Break

Mark Wahlberg shares heartwarming picture of himself with the armed forces.

Mark Wahlberg showed his patriotic side when he recently shared a photo of himself and some military members on Instagram. The star made time to visit troops at the Fort Benning military base despite having a busy work schedule as he is currently filming Instant Family in Atlanta. According to Access Online, Mark Wahlberg wanted to show his appreciation to the members at the base and told a local news station that he enjoys visiting armed force bases to show his support.

“Because of what they do for us, the security they provide us, the sacrifice they make, you know these guys are going away from their families and their children and their spouses and so it’s only right we come and give them thanks and praises as often as possible.”

This is certainly not Wahlberg’s first visit to a military base. He has actively been an advocate of the armed forces and regularly visits the troops to boost morale and to show his appreciation. In late August of 2017, the actor visited Naval Station Norfolk and was then treated to a tour of the USS Gerald R. Ford. He also made an effort to visit American troops at Camp Leatherneck in Afghanistan in 2010. There he spent time with the wounded heroes, signed autographs, and visited with soldiers away from home.

Mark Wahlberg endeared himself to fans and military veterans alike when he remarked that he was always surprised at the turnout he gets when he visits military bases. He told the station that he is just as excited to see them as they are to see him. He added that he jumps at the opportunity to personally thank the people who work in serving our country. For a man as busy as the The Departed actor is, it says a lot about how much he values the work that the military men and woman do for the U.S.

Wahlberg is currently shooting Instant Family. According to IMDb, the comedy will be released in February, 2019, and is directed by Sean Anders. The movie follows the trials of a couple who adopt three children and find out that they have bitten off more than they can chew. Wahlberg stars alongside the beautiful Rose Byrne and the up-and-coming talents of Isabela Moner and Octavia Spencer.

The actor has proven himself to be a true comedic stalwart and has a solid reputation in this genre. Besides the movie, Mark is also filming footage for the Wahlburgers TV show and promoting his nutrition product line.