Rihanna Dons Black Lingerie For Savage X Fenty

Riri continues gearing up for the launch of her new size-inclusive Savage X Fenty line of lingerie with steamy Instagram pictures.

The unveiling of Rihanna’s new size-inclusive Savage X Fenty line of lingerie is drawing near, and Riri continues to tease her fans with steamy previews of some of her favorite pieces.

A few hours ago, Rihanna treated her fans to a preview of a gorgeous piece of black lingerie. This steamy black corset with garter combo seems to fit all of Riri’s curves perfectly. The combination of the minimal jewelry, minimal makeup, and sexy pose Rihanna is holding in this picture puts all of the focus on the close-fitted piece of black lingerie.

During a recent interview as part of her cover story with Vogue, Riri opened up about what inspired her size-inclusive Savage X Fenty line of lingerie and the body-positive ethos behind it. She noted that you don’t have to look like a “Victoria’s Secret girl” to feel beautiful in lingerie.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

According to Riri, people need to take “complete ownership” of how they feel as well as the choices they make to appreciate how they look.

As the Daily Mail reminds us, this parade of pieces from Rihanna’s upcoming lingerie line has been underway for several days now. A little more than 24 hours ago, Riri took to Instagram to share a very busty display with a lacy red piece of lingerie. While Riri is off-center in the picture and you can’t really make out the background, the way the red lingerie piece hugs her curves still manages to be the center of attention in the photo.

Like the photo the singer shared on Instagram today, she’s also wearing minimal jewelry and makeup in this photo as well. Riri also didn’t appear to do much with her gorgeous raven locks in the photos either.

As to be expected, both Instagram pictures are loaded with comments praising Riri for how incredible she looks in the lingerie. Many commented on how perfectly the line is named considering just how “savage” her fans perceive the singer to be.

This gorgeous piece of black lingerie featuring a corset and garter, along with the rest of her Savage x Fenty line, will be available for purchase on May 11.