Pearl Gonzalez Shines At Invicta FC 29 — Proves She’s An Emerging MMA Star

Pearl Gonzalez shakes off adversity to prove that she is a rising MMA star.

Mixed martial arts fighter Pearl Gonzalez is quietly making her star turn. After a brief two-fight stint in the UFC, Pearl Gonzalez is starting to go on a tear in Invicta FC. Her combination of speed, power, submission skills, and personality is beginning to blossom to its full potential.

During Invicta FC 29, Pearl Gonzalez showcased her patient side. Gonzalez made her opponent, Barbara Acioly submit to an armbar (courtesy of Fightful) at the 1:30-minute mark of Round 1 of a three-round bout.

Pearl Gonzalez was masterful in her performance, showing several facets of her abilities. As one of the headliners of Invicta FC 29, Pearl Gonzalez was fighting in 126-pound weight class for the first time in her career.

It must also be noted that Pearl Gonzalez did not suffer from a loss of strength during a match, which she appeared to be in full control of. Without losing any power, Gonzalez should be a threat in the flyweight division.

Tempers flared at the Invicta FC 29 weigh-ins (courtesy of MMA Junky) on Thursday. Much of the conversation involved a skirmish between Pearl Gonzalez and Barbara Acioly. It appeared that Acioly punched Gonzalez’s pearls. Instead of losing control at the time, Pearl Gonzalez took her frustrations out inside the cage.

Fans who know who Pearl Gonzalez is, have seen her squaring off in the UFC octagon against Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho. Her spirit was evident, however, there was so much more to learn.

Pearl Gonzalez wound up with two tough losses against Calvillo and Botelho. She was in on both fights. A rear-naked choke stopped Gonzalez versus Cynthia Calvillo. It was a miscalculation in the second round of the Poliana Botelho bout which cost Gonzalez.

One common theme which Pearl Gonzalez dealt with in her matches versus Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho was breath control. Some may have considered it a question of stamina. However, in each of her two UFC fights, both on a big stage, breath control was an issue.

What changes Pearl Gonzalez needed to make was simply pacing herself. Throwing strikes, taking a quick breath, throw more strikes, then pounce is what Gonzalez had to learn. Now with Invicta FC, she appears to have mastered those things.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Pearl Gonzalez. If she continues to impress, as many believe, a return to the UFC is imminent. Gonzalez has every attribute that the UFC prefers to market. This includes her story.

Pearl Gonzalez was born and raised in Chicago. It is there where Gonzalez encountered several trials and tribulations as she was making attempts to define her purpose. Her inspiring story has been chronicled in an Invicta FC feature, which is currently on YouTube.

Inside of the cage, Pearl Gonzalez is developing into a force to be reckoned with. Her current journey, which includes the skirmish at the Invicta FC 29 weigh-ins and her story leading up to her most recent fight may be enough to convince fans that a star is born.