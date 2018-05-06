Gloria Govan And Derek Fisher Set To Remodel Home To Make Room For Their Blended Family, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher have made plans to remodel their L.A. home to make room for their big family.

Gloria Govan made headlines when the news of her engagement to 43-year-old NBA veteran Derek Fisher was announced. The couple will be blending their families together and that means major changes have to be made to their household. According to L.A. City documents, Derek and Gloria have been busy creating more room for their soon-to-be blended family, per TMZ. Fisher has four children and Govan has twin boys who she shares with ex-husband, Matt Barnes.

Back in January, Gloria and Derek got a permit for the NBA star’s Tarzana home to remodel two bedrooms and to build an additional bathroom on the second floor. Fisher’s L.A. home sits at 5,110 square feet with five bedroom’s and five bathroom’s. According to TMZ, the estimated cost for the renovation will total $10,000.

The Basketball Wives L.A. star is also the ex-wife of Fisher’s ex-Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Matthew Barnes. Govan and Barnes split back in 2014 after being married for two years. In December of 2016, the couple finally settled their divorce, TMZ reported.

Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher played basketball for the Lakers from 2010 to 2012. According to ESPN, the teammates were “very close” at the time.

It was reported that Derek Fisher proposed to Gloria on April 7 during an intimate family get-together at their home.

Just one year ago, Gloria and Derek were involved in a scary car crash. On June 5, the retired New York Knicks head coach reportedly flipped his car on the 101 Freeway in California, according to People.

While Fisher and Gloria Govan walked away with no injuries, Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Fisher’s representatives confirmed to People magazine that Derek entered a no contest plea to the traffic misdemeanor of driving with a blood-alcohol level over.08 percent.

Friends first, love always ???????????????? A post shared by Derek Fisher (@dereklfisher) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:45am PST

The news outlet reported that Fisher was given an informal probation, a fine. In addition to this, Fisher had to complete ten days of community service and an educational class.

A source close to the couple confirmed to People that Fisher “is deeply regretful and wants to take full responsibility for his actions.”

Derek Fisher spent 18 years in the NBA and won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fisher also wishes to set a better example for his children as he moves forward with his life both personally and professionally.