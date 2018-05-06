‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Mon. May 7: Bill Begs Steffy, Hope Surprises Liam, Wyatt Is Confused

Bill tells Steffy he is better than Liam while Wyatt cannot understand Steffy's action.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 7, reveal the drama that unfolds after Liam’s (Scott Clifton) shocking proposal and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) acceptance. Bill (Don Diamont) swoops in on a vulnerable Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope surprises Liam with a gift from the past, and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) can’t understand why Steffy wants him to speak to Liam about their situation. It seems as if Liam’s proposal will set the tone for the week as everyone scrambles in the aftermath of the sudden proposal.

Bill will come a-knocking on Steffy’s door, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. On Monday, May 7, Bill will try to convince Steffy that Liam is bad news, according to She Knows Soaps. He is trying to take advantage of the fact that Steffy is at her most vulnerable now that her husband has left her and she has a baby on the way. He has created a golden opportunity for himself with his deceit and treachery by making it seem as if he and Steffy are still having an affair. He knows that if he plays his cards right, he may finally have a chance with his son’s wife. But some Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will not budge from her position that she wants Liam, and not Dollar Bill.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Liam makes Hope’s dream come true with a proposal, Bill positions himself as her perfect match to Steffy, Ridge lays out his theory about Liam’s recent change of heart, and Hope and Liam receive mixed reactions when they announce their engagement. pic.twitter.com/MuItk5bb03 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 5, 2018

In fact, Steffy turns to Wyatt and asks him for help to save her marriage. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will be confused because he himself saw the “evidence” of Steffy and Bill’s sexy rendezvous at the office. In the meantime, Bill asked Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to set up the scene so that Wyatt would come to the wrong conclusions.

What should Steffy do? Like if you think she’s meant to be with Bill or RT if you think she needs to fight for Liam. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VEszlFykkS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 4, 2018

It seems as if Hope has been waiting for a very long time for Wyatt to make good on his promises of years ago. “Lope” fans will be pleased that the ever-romantic Hope has kept a memento of their shared past together. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Hope will present Wyatt with her original engagement ring and he will be touched that she has kept it for so many years. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, and then check back here for all the latest spoilers, news, and updates.