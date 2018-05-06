K. Michelle Butt Implant Removal Update: K. Michelle Recovers From First Round Of Plastic Surgery

K. Michelle has a couple more weeks to recover from her first round of reconstructive surgery before going under the knife again.

K. Michelle shared an update with fans while on the road to recovering from her butt implant removal surgery. The singer admitted to obtaining plastic surgery for the sake of a larger butt. Initially, K. Michelle said that she made the decision to go under the knife due to major insecurities, following trends, and because she felt that she needed to have a “huge butt” to receive love from others. K. Michelle admitted that she has always been curvy but said that “it wasn’t enough.”

“I thought, I want to take it to the extreme. I’m having trouble with men right now, maybe if I had a huge butt I’ll get even bigger love.”

K. Michelle first opened up about her butt implant surgery nightmare on the Dr. Oz show. The Love And Hip Hop: New York star later shared her plastic surgery struggles in a candid interview on The Real and discussed her decision to get her butt implants removed. The “Kim K” singer revealed why she chose to get butt implants in the first place and how they have become a hazard to her health.

K. Michelle said that she began feeling pain in her back and started suffering from migraines. According to Hot New Hip Hop, K. Michelle’s legs were also beginning to show a discoloration consistent with a “botched surgery.”

K. Michelle said she visited a health professional to discover the reason she was struggling with chronic pain in the lower portion of her body. The R&B singer checked for lupus, but then discovered that the pain she was having could, in fact, be due to her butt enhancement, according to Essence magazine.

“We discovered that my butt is so big and my legs are not holding it… People don’t talk about that, though.”

The singer was happy to announce that she took a shower for the first time without the aid of a nurse. In related posts, the R&B singer said that she has a couple more weeks to go before she has to get back on the operating table for her last bit of reconstructive surgery.

K. Michelle warned women to choose an expert that they can trust when making the choice to obtain plastic surgery.

K. Michelle made certain to note that her doctor was “an actual real doctor” and not a “social media doctor.”

K. Michelle emphasized her doc’s credentials due to a dispute between herself and Tamar Braxton in regard to obtaining cheap plastic surgery.

Tamar Braxton made a seemingly innocent comment on the Steve Harvey Show warning women about the dangers of obtaining discounted plastic surgery, according to Rolling Out.

Tamar Braxton boldly denounced “discount” plastic surgery during a panel discussion that referenced K. Michelle, who was hospitalized after removing her butt implants. K. Michelle is at risk of performing her hit songs in a wheelchair as she recovers from the surgical procedure.

The K. Michelle-Tamar Braxton feud dates back to 2012 and was reignited when Tamar answered Steve Harvey’s question about the risks of plastic surgery.