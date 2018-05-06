Kylie Jenner Shows Off Tiny Waist After Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner continues to amaze her fans with her tiny waist following the birth of her baby Stormi.

In Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram selfie, she not only flaunted her incredibly small post-pregnancy waist, but she showed fans she didn’t need a bikini to show off that incredible figure.

According to Pop Culture, Kylie spent Saturday night enjoying New York City with her sister Kendall. Before heading out to enjoy the city with her sister, Kylie gave her followers a little Instagram love in the form of a gorgeous selfie.

In Kylie’s Instagram photo, her followers see Jenner snapping a sexy selfie of herself standing in front of a long mirror wearing all-black. Her tightly-fitted black outfit comes complete with a matching black purse strapped tightly around her tiny post-pregnancy waist. The tightly wrapped purse strap only enhanced how incredible her waist looks after giving birth to her daughter just a few months ago

In the selfie, Kylie has her face covered with her iPhone, making it clear she was flaunting that incredible post-pregnancy figure.

When Jenner isn’t soaking up the sun on a beach or boat in a bikini or enjoying a night on the town with her friends and family, she’s enjoying her life as a new mom to her daughter Stormi and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

In less than 24 hours, Jenner’s all-black selfie featuring her impressively tiny waist had accumulated over 3.5 million likes and 53,000 comments.

A few of her fans couldn’t help but want to know more about the gorgeous purse she had strapped around her waist as they “had to have it.”

During an interview in Evening Standard, Jenner opened up about how “amazing” being a new mom has been as she’s been able to learn so much about herself as a person.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

Kylie also discussed how her daughter is always on her mind everywhere she goes. She revealed that she can’t wait until her daughter is a bit bigger as she plans on bringing her everywhere with her.

Kylie and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, have had a pretty wild ride on social media as fans and followers continue to hound the two for a paternity test to confirm whether or not Scott is actually the father.