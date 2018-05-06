Taylor Swift Visits 8-Year-Old Fan Isabella In Phoenix Burn Center

Get the tissues ready, Taylor Swift surprised a very special fan after learning that she’s going to have to miss her concert.

Taylor Swift often takes the time to meet and surprise her fans (Swifties). Taylor Swift can often be found interacting with her Swifties on social media, showing up at their house with gifts in tow, taking the time to get to know them, and one time she helped a homeless pregnant fan by buying her a home. The popular artist has warmed our hearts with her appreciative love for her fan base, and she is warming our hearts again.

Taylor Swift kicks off her “Reputation World Tour” on May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona. “T-Swizzle” remains as popular as ever, and her stadium tour will likely sell out in every city she performs. But it came to Taylor’s attention that one special fan wouldn’t be able to attend the kickoff concert, and the artist responded in “T-Swift” fashion.

As AZ Central documented, 8-year-old Isabella McCune recently recorded a video for Taylor Swift. The young girl was in a tragic accident earlier this year, and she has been in Phoenix hospital ever since, recovering from severe burns. The superfan told Swift that she had planned to go to the concert on Tuesday, but that she would no longer be able to attend because she was still in the hospital. She also said that Swift’s music has been helping her get through the rough ordeal.

As E! Online reported, Isabella then shared an idea with Swift.

“I heard you were here, and I wanted to visit you but maybe you can come and visit me. So maybe that can happen.”

And that’s exactly what Tay did! Just days after receiving the video. Swift showed up at Phoenix hospital and surprised her young fan. The singer spent 20 minutes with Isabella, took photos with her, her family, the hospital staff, gave her signed tour memorabilia, and gave her a handwritten note.

Taylor Swift surprises young fan Isabella who is in the hospital with burn wounds

The note stated that Taylor hopes Isabella feels better soon and that she was honored she has been listening to her music. She told the young fan she was awesome, and that she can’t wait to have her at a future show.

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation Tour” is set to run until November 9, 2018, and this likely won’t be the only time during it that she makes us misty-eyed.