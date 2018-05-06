Kesha Wanted To Prove That She ‘Deserved To Be There’ In Grammy Performance

This year at the Grammy’s, Kesha sang her hit song “Praying” after taking her life back, at least in part, by releasing her first new album in five years, Rainbow, last August.

After rocketing to the top of pop charts with her first album Animal, Kesha spent years locked in a legal battle with her label after she filed a lawsuit in 2014 against her producer, Dr. Luke with whom she had signed a six-record deal.

The Grammy performance became a defining moment for the singer, according to a CBS News report. Kesha wanted to prove she deserved to be on that stage, singing alongside a group of women that included Cyndi Lauper. Ultimately, after completing that heartfelt performance that left some audience members in tears, Kesha felt she lived.

Her litigation against Dr. Luke remains unresolved, and Dr. Luke denies her allegations, which include drugging and raping her in 2005. In addition, the singer accused her producer of sexual assault and battery, gender violence, sexual harassment, civil harassment, unfair business, and emotional distress. She faces a countersuit from Dr. Luke for defamation along with breach of contract.

For now, Kesha’s feels happiness is winning, and she feels she’s finally taken her life back.

This summer, Kesha plans to tour with Macklemore to promote her new album Rainbow, according to a People report. As for how her new tour will be? She admitted that while she will include a few ballads, she will still have a lot of fun and plenty of glitters.

Kesha said she’s not sure where or if she fits in anywhere at this point, but perhaps her upcoming tour will give her a place to belong. Just last month, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People although she’s not so sure she feels influential. In looking around, there’s no doubt her song “Praying” and her speaking out influenced a lot of people.

She said that at her shows, she feels like she fits in, and this summer, she’ll have lots of shows where millions of fans will attend and drawing strength from her music.