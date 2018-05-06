Britney Spears Shows Off Ripped Abs In Dance Workout Video

Britney Spears has credited a low-carb diet, cardio exercise, and weightlifting for her hot bikini body.

Pop princess Spears showcased her rippling abs and toned arms during a playful dance workout posted to Instagram. In the video, Spears shimmies inside her home gym sporting a pink sports bra and white booty shorts as one of her own songs plays in the background.

Three days later, Britney posted excerpts of a grueling workout session she did with her boyfriend, model/fitness trainer Sam Asghari. The two have been dating since 2016 and often exercise together.

Britney and Sam first met in 2016 when he was a backup dancer in the music video for her song “Slumber Party.” The two have been partying and working out together ever since.

Spears admitted that she made the first move by calling him. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she told AMP 103.7. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Spears has a sizzling bikini body. She has said her weight loss secrets are a low-carb diet and daily workouts that combine weight training, yoga, dancing, and calisthenics.

Low-carb diets have been shown to promote weight loss by suppressing appetite and keeping blood sugar steady, as the Inquisitr has reported. On the weekends, Britney enjoys cheat days that include high-carb foods such as potatoes and bread, as evidenced by her Instagram posts.

???????????????????????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 30, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

Britney and Sam went into beast mode during a rigorous recent workout.

Stronger together @samasghari????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Britney’s fans enjoy the impromptu runway shows she does at home to model her latest outfits.

Spears rocked a yellow bikini during a relaxing beach vacation with her sons, Jayden and Sean. The divorced mom looks healthier and happier than ever.

Britney Spears met Sam Asghari on the set of her 2016 hit “Slumber Party.”