Watch Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid El Clasico Live Stream: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch Online

Barcelona attempts to become the first "invincible" side in Spanish La Liga history, but they will face a determined Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The two giants of Spain’s La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid, square off for the 238th “El Clasico” showdown on Sunday in a game that will live stream from the Camp Nou, but though — unlike so many of their confrontations — this matchup has no implications for a league or cup title, there is still history on the line. Barcelona needs to win or draw their final four La Liga fixtures to go down as the first team in Spanish domestic history to finish a full season without a single loss.

For Real Madrid, who sit five points behind crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid on the La Liga table, appear all but assured of a third-place finish — but Los Blancos have never lost at Camp Nou with Sergio Ramos as their captain, winning their last three El Clasico games at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid lost their first La Liga meeting against arch-rival Barcelona in the 2017-2018 season, so another loss would make them the first Los Blancos side since 2014 to fall twice to Barcelona in a single La Liga season.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in the 238th El Clasico see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Sunday, May 6. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the 238th El Clasico gets underway at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 p.m. Pacific.

The bitter feelings between the two teams surfaced days before the match, as Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said that he did not expect his players to perform a “Guard of Honor,” for Barcelona, who wrapped up the La Liga title last weekend with a 4-2 victory over Deportivo. The Guard of Honor is a traditional form of congratulations often offered to a team that has recently won a major title.

But Zidane blames Barcelona for breaking the tradition when they failed to offer a Guard of Honor to Real Madrid after Los Blancos won the Club World Cup tournament a year ago.

“It is my decision and that is it. I don’t understand the guard of honor and it won’t take place, although we are far from the end of the season,” the Real Madrid manager said on Saturday. “Barcelona broke the tradition.”

Barcelona appears to enter the match with a fully healthy starting XI, though superstar Andres Iniesta is nursing a calf strain. But with Iniesta planning to leave Barcelona after the season and therefore playing in his final El Clasico, it appears unlikely that the 33-year-old will miss the game.

Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal, Isco, and Raphaël Varane due to injury. Gareth Bale is not expected to make the starting XI, though the reason why he might miss the match remains unclear.

Sergio Ramos has never lost an El Clasico at Camp Nou as captain of Real Madrid. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Will Barcelona take one more step toward finishing undefeated on the 2017-2018 La Liga season? Or will Real Madrid be the club to stop their traditional rivals’ march toward history? To find out, watch a live stream via BeIn Sports in the United States, or Sky Sports Go in the United Kingdom.

To access a live stream, fans in the U.K. require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, La Liga fans can stream the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 238th El Clasico live. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

El Clásico fans in the United States who already have login credentials to a cable or satellite service that includes BeIn Sports can use those credentials to access a live stream by clicking on this link. Those who do not have a subscription to BeIn Sports can still watch the match live stream free by obtaining a free trial of either Fubo.TV at this link, or the Sling TV International Sports Package by visiting this link. Both require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that first week, fans can watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid El Clasico match live stream at no charge.