Bill Cosby Sentencing Will Have Law Enforcement ‘100 Percent All Hands On Deck’ For Security

Bill Cosby will be sentenced this summer and the proceedings are expected to draw large numbers of people to the small town of Norrisville

The small town of Norrisville, Penn., is gearing up for the huge spectacle that will likely be made of Bill Cosby’s sentencing expected sometime in July. The legendary entertainer and philanthropist has been found guilty on three counts related to the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand and faces up to 30 years in prison.

TMZ is reporting that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department will be “100 percent all hands on deck” for the judge’s ruling. Sheriff Sean Kilkenny told the news outlet that should Judge Steven O’Neill order additional security for Cosby, his department will be prepared.

While no threats against Cosby have been reported to authorities, Kilkenny said that dozens of law enforcement officers will be on hand. Montgomery County sheriffs will be joined by members of the Norristown Police Department, detectives, plain-clothed officers, as well as courthouse security. Their concerns stem from increased attendance at the proceedings, potential protests outside the courthouse, and what might happen should Cosby avoid jail time altogether.

Dating back to the first trial last summer which ended in a hung jury, Kilkenny and his team have been working on the logistics of securing the courtroom, the jurors, key players in the case, and the citizens of Norristown. The sheriff expects things to go smoothly at the upcoming proceedings.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

The town, which boasts a population of just 34,000 people, is expected to attract countless numbers of journalists and media outlets assigned to cover the sentencing. During the first trial, applications for some 100 press credentials were filed.

But because Norristown offers no lodging and few dining options, visitors will have to stay in nearby West Chester, Media, and Doylestown as reported by Philly.com. Travel from those locations to the courthouse means increased traffic and greater challenges for parking and public accommodations during breaks.

Due to Cosby’s age, celebrity, and his health condition, there is much speculation that Cosby may not spend any time in prison. Immediately following the verdict, District Attorney Kevin Steele asked the judge to revoke Cosby’s $1 million bail deeming him a flight risk.

Judge O’Neill denied that request opting instead for house arrest at Cosby’s estate. The entertainer was outfitted with a GPS monitor and promptly returned home. But if Bill Cosby is sentenced to time in prison, he will be immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.