Guns N’ Roses To Release Massive Reissue Of Landmark Debut Album ‘Appetite For Destruction’

The band’s early years are well represented in the supersized box set—minus one controversial song.

Guns N’ Roses will release a ton of previously unheard material as part of a massive reissue of their debut album, 1987’s Appetite for Destruction. The limited edition supersized box set, titled Appetite for Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded, will include 25 unreleased demos recorded back in 1986, plus two tracks, “Shadow of Your Love” and an acoustic version of “Move to the City,” that were cut during sessions with Appetite for Destruction producer Mike Clink. The massive Guns N’ Roses reissue will also include a remastered version of the original 1987 album and 12 remastered tracks taken from EPs and b-sides from the band’s late 1980s heyday, according to Rolling Stone.

The Locked N’ Loaded box set will be available in multiple formats and will be limited to 10,000 copies. The most inclusive box set, priced at a whopping $999, will include four CDs, one Blu-ray, seven 12-inch LPs, seven 7-inch singles, a hardbound book, and a huge assortment of collectibles and will be packaged in a solid wood box wrapped in faux-leather.

Unfinished songs “The Plague” and “New Work Tune” will be heard for the first time as well as Guns N’ Roses’ covers of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel,” Aerosmith’s “Mama Kin,” and the Rolling Stones classic, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” In addition, two acoustic versions of the band’s epic power ballad “November Rain” will be included. You can see a teaser for the supersized Appetite for Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded set below.

While the box set is jam-packed, the second disc of Locked N’ Loaded, the “B-sides, EPs N’ More” disc, is missing something. The disc contains all of the songs from the band’s 1986 EP Live?!*@ Like a Suicide, all five non-album B-sides from Appetite for Destruction’s singles, but only three of four acoustic songs from the 1988 EP GN’R Lies.

Because GN’R Lies’ other songs are included, the omission of the song “One in a Million,” which closed the EP, is noticeable. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, when GN’R Lies was released in 1988, the controversial “One in a Million” was slammed for lyrics that included homophobic and racist words. At the time, Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose explained that he used the N-word in his song “because it’s a word to describe somebody that is basically a pain in your life, a problem.”

“The word n—– doesn’t necessarily mean black,” the Guns N’ Roses frontman said.

Still, GN’R guitarist Slash, who is half black, later admitted to Rolling Stone that he didn’t think Axl’s lyrics were “very cool.”

“But Axl gets very adamant about expressing himself, and his lyrics are very direct,” Slash said. “I don’t regret doing ‘One in a Million,’ I just regret what we’ve been through because of it and the way people have perceived our personal feelings.”

While “One in a Million” won’t get an encore on Locked N’ Loaded, you can hear Guns N’ Roses’ “new” song “Shadow of Your Love” below.

Appetite for Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded will be released June 29.