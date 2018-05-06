Tyler Haney Pictures: Elon Musk’s New Girlfriend Is Former College Athlete And Rising Star In Business World

The 29-year-old is the founder of the athletic apparel company Outdoor Voices.

Tyler Haney is no stranger to life in the spotlight, but the former college track star and rising star in the business world is getting even greater attention after reports identified her as the new girlfriend of tech magnate Elon Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder recently split with actress Amber Heard, and the New York Post‘s Page Six said he has already moved on with the 29-year-old Haney. The billionaire has been quiet about the relationship, but sources told the outlet that the two have been spotted together on a date in Miami.

Tyler Haney is best known as the founder of the athletic clothing company Outdoor Voices, which recently raised $34 million in capital, Page Six noted. The report noted that her company has been growing in stature in the world of athletic apparel, taking on Lululemon and Nike head-on. Outdoor Voices has gotten plenty of publicity from fashion magazines and a profile on Entrepreneur.com, the report added.

Beyond her reputation in the world of business, Tyler Haney also has quite a following on social media, where she shares pictures of her fit physique and workouts in her Outdoor Voices apparel.

It would be no surprise to those following Tyler Haney that she is in great shape. As Forbes noted, she was quite the athlete while growing up in Boulder, Colorado, and went on to run track and field in college. She also had a deep love of fashion and design, and went on to the famed Parsons School of Design in New York.

Those two interests came together in her company. In an interview with SHK Magazine, Haney said that much of her work was inspired by the aesthetics of track and field.

“When designing our first collection we were really inspired by an old black and white photo of my mom running track,” she told the outlet. “We are really into track and field and a lot of our pieces have a bit of a varsity feel. There is something about vintage varsity typography and that look that speaks to us. Aesthetically we are really into tonal layering and texture.

Tyler Haney and Elon Musk have reportedly been dating a few weeks, and have not officially confirmed the relationship yet, Page Six noted. A rep for Musk said that the two are just friends right now.