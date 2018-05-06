Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Says Lindsey Buckingham’s Songs Won’t Be Cut From Tour

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder didn’t rule out playing Tom Petty covers as Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell joins his band as a replacement for fired Lindsey Buckingham..

Fleetwood Mac will hit the road later this year for a farewell tour, but fans will notice some major changes 40 years after the band’s’70s heyday. Not only is longtime Fleetwood Mac guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham out of the band, but his replacements, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers lead guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn, might be bringing some of their own music with them when Fleetwood Mac embarks on the “An Evening With Fleetwood Mac” tour this fall.

TMZ caught up with Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood at LAX, where the rock legend confirmed that the band won’t be cutting “all” of fired Linsey Buckingham’s songs from their setlist when they tour later this year. Some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest classics, including “Go Your Own Way,” and “Tusk” were written by Buckingham, and he sang lead vocals on many others, including “Don’t Stop” and “The Chain.”

Fleetwood also revealed that fans could hear some Tom Petty hits during the tour. Mick told TMZ the band plans to have fun during their final road trip and that will be some surprises. But when asked if the door would still be open for Lindsey Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac’s final tour, Mick Fleetwood was quick to reply, “No, we’re a new band.”

Mick Fleetwood previously told CBS News the band’s newly hired guitarists Campbell and Finn “have a legacy of their own.”

“They don’t need to have a calling card,” Fleetwood told CBS earlier this year. “They are who they are in their own right.”

But Fleetwood added the following.

“This is absolutely a new band. This is the new lineup of Fleetwood Mac.”

Some fans recently got a look at what the “new” band could look like. According to Variety, Fleetwood Mac newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn teamed up for a couple of songs during Finn’s recent show at the Coronet in Los Angeles.

Fleetwood Mac’s New Guitar Team Debuts as a Fiery Duo at Neil Finn Show in L.A. https://t.co/i6hLSkopiP — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2018

The duo traded guitar licks on “Man of the World,” a 1969 song that was released when original singer Peter Green was fronting Fleetwood Mac, and David Bowie’s 1972 classic “Moonage Daydream.” When an audience member requested the Fleetwood Mac song “Go Your Own Way,” Finn reportedly responded, “I should be ready to start it up by now. Just you wait.”

The revamped Fleetwood Mac will have plenty of time to practice. The band will begin the first leg of their tour at the BOK Center in Tulsa on October 3 before breaking for the holidays in mid-December. The tour will pick up February 5 at the Toyota Center in Houston and run through April 5, 2019.

