Jordin Sparks Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Walks Red Carpet Three Days Later

Singer Jordin Sparks has just given birth to a beautiful little boy and it looks like motherhood agrees with her.

Jordin Sparks is thrilled that she and husband, Dana Isaiah, just welcomed a sweet baby boy on May 2. This is the couple’s first child together. According to People, he weighed in at 8 lbs., 4.5 oz. and is 21.5 inches long. His official name is Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., but he will be called DJ so as not to be confused with his daddy. Both mom and baby are doing well. You can see just how amazing the new mama looks as she walked the red carpet for her new movie called Show Dogs just three days after giving birth.

You would never know that she just had just given birth a few days before the walk down the red carpet. DJ was born at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness in L.A. Jordin explained that her husband was able to catch the baby and then he handed the little guy over to her. They are both overwhelmingly happy. Jordin said that she is more than ready to be a first-time mom.

Sparks told Entertainment Tonight that Dana and her midwife were the only two people in the room with her at the birthing center. The family-of-three also left just hours after DJ was born. It was an overall good experience for her rather than being in a hospital setting.

Jordin and Dana married last summer and then found out that they were expecting their first baby just six weeks later. Sparks admitted that she was a bit overwhelmed with all that was happening in her life all at once, but she was looking forward to this new chapter in her life. Now that DJ has arrived, she has another guy to love.

Huge congratulations to @JordinSparks & her husband Dana Isaiah !! They welcomed their baby boy, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, last week. ???? pic.twitter.com/OaaZKwSlhe — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) May 6, 2018

The 28-year-old singer felt good enough to attend the premiere of her new movie. She lends her voice to a dog named Daisy in Show Dogs which premieres in theaters on May 18. The film stars Will Arnett as a detective who teams up with a new canine partner as they go undercover at an exclusive dog show. They are on a mission to find a stolen baby panda.

The “Tattoo” singer had on a low-cut flowery dress that showed off her toned legs for the premiere. She even wore high-heels. Giving birth and donning heels in the same week is an amazing feat. She told ET that she was ready to get back to her little man. She was missing him already.

Congratulations to Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah on their little bundle of joy. They are already posting plenty of photos of DJ on their social media accounts. There should be many more to come.