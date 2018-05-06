NASA And Astronaut Randy Bresnik Are Taking The ‘Driven To Explore’ Exhibit To Salt Lake City

Utahans will be able to check out the free NASA exhibit for a period of three days.

NASA’s Driven to Explore exhibit is making a trip to Salt Lake City in Utah on May 15. Accompanying it will be astronaut Randy Bresnik, commander of Expedition 53, as well as Pete Hasbrook, a scientist in NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) Program, and CASIS researcher Kenneth Savin.

“The mobile, multi-media exhibit immerses visitors in the NASA story and features a moon rock returned to Earth by the Apollo 17 mission in 1972,” the U.S. space agency revealed in a news release.

For a period of three days, until May 17, the NASA team will travel to three different venues to talk about the research opportunities that the space station has to offer.

At the same time, Bresnik will be sharing his personal experiences aboard the ISS and touch on the many interesting science experiments he and his crew members got to perform during the recently concluded Expedition 53.

The first stop on the Driven to Explore itinerary is the Governor’s Energy Summit, scheduled to take place at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on May 15. There, the visitors will be able to enjoy the free exhibit, which will be open outside the summit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and listen to Bresnik’s captivating ISS tales starting around noon. The NASA astronaut will also be sharing photos and videos of his recent mission in space, which ended in December.

We checked out @NASA's Driven to Explore today in Portland, OR! Great exhibit with an Apollo 17 Moon rock. @NASAedu #NASA @NASA_Johnson pic.twitter.com/mYgzTbI0a0 — Lunar XPRIZE (@glxp) June 20, 2017

On May 16, Utahans can catch the Driven to Explore exhibit outside the Natural History Museum of Utah, where the NASA crew are making their second stop. The exhibit is open between 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., while Bresnik will be making his usual appearance starting with 11 a.m. The museum also shared the event on its website, as well as on social media, encouraging visitors to come learn about the unique microgravity experiments that are possible to conduct only aboard the ISS.

On the final day of the Salt Lake City road trip, the NASA is parking the Driven to Explore exhibit caravan at Thanksgiving Point, where people are invited to come meet Bresnik and the science crew at 1 p.m. and tour the mobile exhibition from 1 pm. to 6 p.m.

Last year, NASA’s Driven to Explore mobile exhibit made two similar trips to a couple of U.S. northern states. On May 22-25, the exhibit traveled to Seattle, in Washington, where it was accompanied by veteran astronaut Michael Barratt. A month later, on June 20-23, the NASA crew took the exhibit to Portland, in Oregon, asking astronaut Don Pettit, an Oregon native, to tag along.