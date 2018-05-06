Stormy Daniels Makes Surprise Cameo In Star-Studded ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open

The adult film star warns the president 'a storm’s a coming, baby!'

Stormy Daniels rocked Saturday Night Live like a hurricane. The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made a surprise appearance on the May 5 episode of NBC’s late-night sketch-comedy series. Daniels played herself as part of a star-studded cold open that focused on Donald Trump’s White House. Other guest stars who appeared in the sketch included Ben Stiller, Scarlett Johansson, Jimmy Fallon and Martin Short.

The SNL opener, titled “Michael Cohen Wiretap Cold Open,” starred Stiller as Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen as he took calls from Trump (Alec Baldwin), Trump’s former personal physician, Harold Bornstein (Martin Short), Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (Scarlett Johansson, Jimmy Fallon) and Stormy Daniels as FBI agents listened in.

After Stiller’s Cohen dialed up Daniels and asked if she was alone, Baldwin’s Trump, who was also on the line, chimed in with,”And what are you wearing?”

In the sketch, Stormy Daniels poked fun at her own profession, admitting adult film stars aren’t exactly known for their acting. When Baldwin’s Trump asked her “what do you need for this to all go away,” Stormy answered “a resignation.”

Daniels also told the faux Donald, “I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a coming, baby,” to which Baldwin’s Trump replied, “I’ve never been so scared and horny at the same time.”

Stormy Daniels and Alec Baldwin then proceeded to open the long-running NBC variety show with its iconic catchphrase, “Live from New York… It’s Saturday night!”

"I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-comin'!" -Stormy Daniels #SNL pic.twitter.com/isT0ZZnphg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

The real Donald Trump has been vocal about his disdain for Baldwin’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live, so the addition of Stormy Daniels in a sketch that mocks him probably won’t impress him. In an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes earlier this year, Stormy Daniels detailed an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid the adult film star $130,000 in hush money during Trump’s presidential campaign in Oct. 2016. Donald Trump has denied that he knew about a payment to Stormy.

Stormy Daniels’ IMDB page boasts a long list of adult film roles, but she has appeared in a few conventional films, although the roles weren’t exactly a stretch. In 2005, Stormy played a porn star in the film The 40-Year-Old Virgin. She also played a lap dancer in 2007’s Knocked Up. But after her Saturday Night Live debut, Stormy Daniels may want to consider a comedy career.

You can see Stormy Daniels and the rest of the Saturday Night Live guest stars in the video below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:25 p.m. ET on NBC.