Brett Brown Confident In Philadelphia 76ers: ‘Why Couldn’t We Be The One’

Brett Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers are in a world of trouble. After falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 by a final score of 101-98, the 76ers now face a 3-0 series deficit. To give you an idea of how bad the 76ers are hurting following that loss, no team in NBA history has ever come back in a playoff series when trailing 3-0.

Despite the loss and 3-0 deficit, Brown believes in his team. He is hoping to make history and come back to beat the Celtics and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In what will be a famous quote if the 76ers do find a way to win the series, Brown said that he thinks his team can do the impossible.

“Why couldn’t we be the one?”

Boston has simply looked like the better team, even without two of their top stars. Both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are out for the remainder of the season due to injuries. Brad Stevens has seen his team come together and they are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, came into this series playing their best basketball of the year. Unfortunately, Ben Simmons has struggled mightily in the series and they simply haven’t been able to make enough winning plays down the stretch thus far.

If the 76ers are unable to come back, they will be forced into what could be an intriguing offseason. They have one of the best young rosters in the league and are looked at as one of the favorites to land LeBron James in free agency. Landing James would immediately make Philadelphia the team to beat in the East.

As fun as it is to think about the 76ers coming back and making this a series, it just doesn’t seem likely. They have had no answer for the Celtics, even in close games. Whether it be on the offensive end of the court or defensively, they have looked young an inexperienced.

Game 4 will be on Monday night in Philadelphia. It will be a crazy atmosphere, as the fans know that the season is on the line. Brown’s squad will have to come into the game playing with a desperate amount of energy and passion to have a chance to survive to see another game.

Expect to see the 76ers come out looking to avoid the series sweep. Boston tastes blood in the water and Stevens’ group will come prepared.