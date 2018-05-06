Horror Hit ‘Happy Death Day’ To Get A Sequel, With A Premise Inspired By ‘Back To The Future’

Director Christopher B. Landon returns to direct the sequel, and Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, and Ruby Modine will reprise their roles.

Happy Death Day was largely considered one of the best horror movies of 2017. Fans loved what many called a horror version of Groundhog Day, with the lead character being stuck in a time loop, and the witty movie quickly built a large fan base. Not only was Happy Death Day a success with fans and critics, but it was a success financially as well. With a worldwide gross of over $122 million, it’s no wonder that Blumhouse Productions and Universal Studios are eager for another one. And horror fans are anxious as well.

Before Happy Death Day was even released, director Christopher B. Landon said that he already had a sequel in mind. The movie left some questions unanswered, like how Tree (Jessica Rothe) became stuck in a time loop, and Landon says that will be revealed. The director will be able to show us his vision since he’s returning to direct the second installment. Reportedly, Christopher will also be writing the script, and Jason Blum will produce.

In an interview that took place last fall with Business Insider, Landon spoke of Happy Death Day 2. The director said that the reason Tree is stuck in a time loop is something he has to answer to, and that he has that reason in his back pocket. At the time of the interview, he wasn’t sure there was going to be a green-light for the sequel. He said that if he were granted a sequel, the answer to the time-loop question would be answered.

As CinemaBlend recently reported, in addition to Rothe reprising her role, the Happy Death Day sequel will see the return of two other actors: Israel Broussard (Carter) and Ruby Modine (Lori). While it may seem strange to horror fans that the character Lori will be returning, there is a great explanation—time travel.

The full plot has yet to be announced, but time travel is going to be a part of it. In the world where time loops can occur, it’s not a far stretch to add time travel to the equation as well. And that also leaves plenty of room for a fresh story.

In an interview with Collider, Jessica Rothe talked about the sequel which still wasn’t certain at the time. She said she spoke with Landon about his idea, and she said it’s “great!” She liked the concept because horror sequels are often just a repeat of the original, and that this addition will elevate the central story. She then compared it to Back to the Future.

“I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything.”

When Rothe compared the sequel to Back to the Future, it wasn’t clear at the time that she was actually dropping hints to the premise. The Groundhog-Day-like original was a lot of fun, and with Back to the Future being part of its inspiration, it sounds like Happy Death Day 2 is going to be a blast.